Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

SECN — Missouri at Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, South Carolina

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

Pac-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — High Point at Virginia

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Portland

NBAGL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at Boston

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinals

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Club Tijuana

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals

