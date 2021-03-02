Royals run it to 10 in a row

Mason County’s Mason Butler gets ready to attempt a layup in the lane on Tuesday against Dixie Heights. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Something had to give.

When Mason County and Dixie Heights met Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse, the Royals entered with a nine-game winning streak, the Colonels at eight.

While the two traded blow for blow in the first half, it was the Royals pulling away in the second half for a 82-65 victory, their 10th straight as the team seems to be peaking at the right time.

Both teams shot it well on the night, the Colonels at 58 percent from the field, the Royals at 64 percent, but it was the Royals dialing it up from distance that proved to be the difference, knocking down 11-of-15 3-point shots and staying steady at the free throw line by hitting 20-of-25 attempts.

“Almost perfect with execution on offense and I’m almost speechless again. Our guys are just taking care of business, they’re just having fun,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “The result of us shooting such a high percentage is we took good quality shots. We didn’t take the shots that they wanted us to take, we got the looks that we wanted to and our kids are stepping up and shooting the basketball with confidence.”

After their biggest loss of the season, a 28-point blowout loss to George Rogers Clark on January 29, the Royals winning streak started January 30 in a road victory at Lewis County. A big part of the surge is Nate Mitchell, the junior guard on a tear lately, averaging 25.5 points per game over his last six. He just missed that clip Tuesday, pouring in 24 with four assists.

“We’ve just focused in practice more on getting our sets. After the Harrison County game we came out really sloppy and since then we’ve focused on coming out fast every other game,” Mitchell said. “Tonight was a big win. They’re in the 9th Region, everyone knows the 9th Region is good basketball. Some rankings had them top 20, some had them top 10 and they’re a really good team.”

Mitchell’s surge has helped ease the burden of Terrell Henry being the go-to guy night in, night out. While he led the Royals with 25, he felt like things have eased up for him with Mitchell and his teammates consistency.

“Nate has helped me out a lot. I’ve seen so many different defenders and with him scoring he’s really helped me out a lot and clearly helped this team. Nate’s a great guy, I love him,” Henry said.

The Royals got three others in double figures in the win over Dixie, AP Perry going for 12, Phillip Bierley and Mason Butler with 10 apiece. While Perry and Butler are seen all over the floor defensively and Bierley is big on the glass, their scoring outputs have been an added bonus.

“Having all five guys score in double figures is huge. We’ve got five to six guys that can lead us in scoring night in, night out. Mason Butler and AP, those are two guys you don’t see leading us in the scoring column, but what you see them do defensively is so much more than scoring the basketball. Give a lot of credit to them,” Kirk said.

Those five starters played nearly the entire second half until the last 21 seconds when the game was well in hand at 81-65.

“I feel like just what we had going was going smoothly. Sometimes you don’t want to change things up when you’re kids are battling and playing so well together,” Kirk said.

The Royals led 21-15 after one thanks to a 10-0 run in the frame. Dixie came back to take a 30-28 lead in the second, but Perry’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds before the half gave the Royals a 36-33 lead at the break.

A 9-2 run started to open things up in the second half, leading by as much as 13 in the third before the Colonels cut it to six at 54-48. But it was Mason Butler’s turn to beat the buzzer this time on a long range shot, banking home a 3-pointer to give the Royals a 57-48 edge headed to the fourth.

The Colonels would get within seven on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t inch any closer from there, Henry and Mitchell playing the closer roles with 22 of the Royals 25 points in the final frame.

In the Colonels’ eight-game winning streak, they were averaging a plus-30.1 point margin of victory in that span. At 17-4 now, they’d have to date back to their first game of the season for a defeat that bad, 71-46 at the hands of Covington Catholic.

“Dixie is a very good team. They’re a very disciplined team and execute their stuff. The biggest key we wrote down on the board tonight was taking them out of what they feel comfortable of doing. Felt like our guys did a nice job of applying solid ball pressure without fouling tonight and really forcing them away from the basket,” Kirk said.

The Colonels were drawing some top 10 votes and had themselves cemented as a top 20 team in multiple ranking and rating sites. Tuesday may have showed its time for Mason County to enter that discussion.

Dixie was led on the night by Kiernan Geraci with 28 points, Billy Wogenstahl going for 11.

The Royals final test of the regular season comes Thursday at Walton-Verona.

“It will be tough going to the 8th Region and taking on the All “A” champs. They’ll be similar in style as tonight. We’ll need to come back in, focus and regroup, put a gameplan together and most importantly go execute it,” Kirk said.

While if that will be the final regular season game remains up in the air leading into the 39th District Tournament on March 15, for how well the team is playing, they may want to keep playing.

ROYALS 82, COLONELS 65

DIXIE HEIGHTS — 15-18-15-17 — 65

MASON COUNTY — 21-15-21-25 — 82

Dixie (65) — Geraci 28, Wogenstahl 11, Snelling 9, Summe 8, Landers 5, Flynn 2, Blank 2

Mason (82) — Henry 25, Mitchell 24, Perry 12, Butler 10, Bierley 10, Schumacher 1

Field Goals: Dixie 27/46, Mason 25/39

3-Pointers: Dixie 2/6, Mason 11/15

Free Throws: Dixie 9/12, Mason 20/25

Rebounds: Dixie 23 (Wogenstahl 5), Mason 18 (Henry 7)

Assists: Dixie 14 (Three with 3), Mason 12 (Mitchell 4)

Turnovers: Dixie 14, Mason 13

Fouls: Dixie 23, Mason 11

Records: Dixie Heights 17-4, Mason County 15-3