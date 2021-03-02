Sweet 16 Draw Show airs March 10

Pairings for the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet Sixteen and the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen will be revealed on Wednesday, March 10th at 12:30 p.m., when the annual Sweet 16 Draw Show is televised by The CW Lexington. The Sweet 16 Draw Show will also be streamed live online at KHSAA.tv and WKYT.com.
Both tournaments will be held at Rupp Arena, with the 103rd installment of the Boys’ Sweet 16 taking place March 31-April 3, followed by the 60th Girls’ Sweet 16 on April 7-10. Ticket availability will be limited in light of COVID-19 attendance restrictions, with more information available in the coming days.
Each game of the boys’ and girls’ Sweet 16 will be webcast live at khsaa.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network. By purchasing a month pass to the NFHS Network, fans can watch all 30 games of the girls’ and boys’ Sweet 16 for just $10.99 along with every live and on-demand broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.
Brackets with official pairings will be available on the KHSAA/Riherds.com Scoreboard and the basketball home page at KHSAA.org following the conclusion of the draw show.