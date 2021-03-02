Local Results

Augusta’s Kason Hinson tries to dribble past Bracken County’s Blake Reed, Thursday, in Augusta. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MONDAY, MARCH 1

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 73, Pendleton County 64

Robertson County 92, Nicholas County 76

Rose Hill Christian 79, St. Patrick 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carroll County 53, Bracken County 49

Menifee County 59, Fleming County 39

Frankfort at Augusta, PPD

Mason County 54, Grant County 41

Lewis County 48, Robertson County 18

St. Patrick 50, Fairview 37

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Rowan County at Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County at West Carter, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue at Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Lloyd Memorial at Augusta, 7 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Southeast District semifinal

Piketon at Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

