Prep Schedule

MONDAY, MARCH 1

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Robertson County at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Rose Hill Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carroll County at Bracken County, 7 p.m.

Menifee County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Grant County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Robertson County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Fairview at St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Rowan County at Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County at West Carter, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue at Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Lloyd Memorial at Augusta, 7 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Southeast District semifinal

Piketon at Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

