Sports on TV

March 1, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia

CBSSN — UMass at Saint Louis

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at UConn

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Portland

NBAGL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Florida

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team King vs. Team Cruz, Dallas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sybeldon Vs. Team Clark, Dallas

Tuesday, March 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulsa at UCF

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

Trending Recipes