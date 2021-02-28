ROUNDUP: Royals make it nine in a row, Lady Royals get defensive, Hughes, McKay pace lady Saints and much more

Mason County 88, Augusta 74 (BOYS)

The Royals extended their winning streak to nine games with a victory in the Panthers Den Saturday night.

Mason County shot out to a 22-7 lead, but Augusta fought back to within nine by halftime. The Royals took a 64-51 lead into the fourth before closing out the 14-point victory.

Nate Mitchell led Mason County with 30 points, continuing his recent tear with 129 points scored in the last five games. Three others hit double figures, Terrell Henry with 22 points and nine rebounds, Phillip Bierley with 13 points and 14 rebounds and AP Perry with 11 points.

Mason County shot 54 percent in the contest and outrebounded Augusta 34-30.

Augusta was led by Kason Hinson with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Riley Mastin added 14 points, Conner Snapp with nine.

Augusta shot it well, hitting 49 percent from the field and all eight free throw attempts.

The Royals improved to 14-3 and face Dixie Heights on Tuesday, a team coming in with a eight-game winning streak.

Augusta dropped to 9-8 with their fifth loss in the last six games. They play at Pendleton County on Monday.

Mason County 43, Campbell County 39 (GIRLS)

The Lady Royals had eight different players enter the scoring column and played stout defense in a victory over Campbell County Saturday night.

Mason County held the Lady Camels to four points in the third as the two were knotted at 19 at half that turned into a 29-23 Lady Royals lead before eventually hanging on for a four-point victory.

The win improved Mason County to 11-6 on the season and 7-3 in region play.

Hannah Adkins led with nine points, Avery Sims with seven, Rachel Payne, Sedaya Thomas and Macey Littleton with six apiece.

The Lady Royals will host Grant County on Monday.

St. Patrick 53, Manchester (OH) 46 (GIRLS)

Allison Hughes and Caroline McKay combined for 42 of the Lady Saints 53 points in a win over Manchester Saturday afternoon.

Hughes had 22, McKay with 20, Hughes adding nine rebounds while McKay knocked down five 3-pointers.

The win gets the Lady Saints to 7-11 on the season as they’ll host Fairview on Monday.

Robertson County 87, Bracken County 57 (BOYS)

The Black Devils put up a 30-point fourth quarter on their way to a 30-point victory

Justin Becker led five Black Devils in double figures with a 31 point, 14 rebound effort. Brandon Dice added 17 points with six assists, Sebastian Dixon with 16 points and six rebounds, Eli Dotson 11 points and Tanner Horn with 10 points and five rebounds. The win gets Robertson County to 11-4 on the year and plays at Nicholas County on Monday. They win that one, they earn a three-way tie with Harrison County and Pendleton County for the No. 1 seed in the 38th District.

Bracken County was led by Blake Reed with 22 points, Devante Jefferson adding 16. The Polar Bears struggled to shoot it from deep, going 3-for-21 from the 3-point line. The loss dropped them to 6-17 on the season.

Polar Bears coach Adam Reed was ejected in the contest with two technicals and based off the KHSAA rule book, warrants a three-game suspension. Currently the Polar Bears have only two regular season games left, so Reed would also have to miss the 39th District Tournament opener against St. Patrick on March 16.

Fleming County 80, Nicholas County 58 (BOYS)

The Panthers bounced back quickly from a 49-point loss to Mason County Friday night with a 22-point victory over Nicholas County Saturday afternoon.

Jayden Argo led four Panthers in double figures with a 20 point, 12 rebound effort as the Panthers outrebounded the Bluejackets 41-32. Adam Hargett added 18 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Seth Hickerson going for 17 points and knocking down five 3-pointers and Lucas Jolly putting up 13 points with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Panthers led 41-35 at half and outscored the Bluejackets 39-23 in the second half.

The win improves their record to 4-9 and have a busy final two weeks of the regular season head starting off with a big 61st District tilt at Bath County on Tuesday. The winner of that one gets to host the first round of the district tournament matchup between the two the week of March 15. Rowan County has the No. 1 seed locked up and will face the No. 4 seed, Menifee County.

Lewis County 66, Russell 53 (BOYS)

A big third quarter from the Lions helped make things a lot more interesting in the 63rd District on Saturday night.

Lewis County outscored Russell 20-9 in the third after taking a 24-22 halftime lead and went on for a 66-53 victory over the Red Devils.

The win gets the Lions to 3-2 in district play with one game remaining against Greenup County and one game behind Russell who’s at 4-1. Raceland also sits at 3-2 and their March 4 matchup with Russell will determine a lot. Lewis County’s matchup with Greenup is March 9 and could determine if the Lions could be the No. 1 seed or all the way down to the No. 3 seed.

Kolby McCann led four Lions in double figures, Trey Gerike adding 19 with seven rebounds, Bailey Thomas with 11 and Logan Liles chipping in 10.

The win gets Lewis County to 9-8 on the season.

Eastern Brown 47, North Adams 34 (GIRLS)

The Lady Warriors claimed their 14th district title in program history, avenging last season’s regional semifinal loss to North Adams.

They did so by holding the Lady Devils to 12-of-52 shooting from the field and 4-of-30 from 3-point land.

Rylee Leonard led Eastern with 18 points, Mackenzie Gloff adding 13.

Eastern Brown now moves on to take Wheelersburg, the No. 1 seed in the Southeast District in Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup at Southeastern at 7 p.m.

Peebles 66, Trimble 40 (GIRLS)

The Lady Indians won their third consecutive district title with a 66-40 victory over Trimble on Saturday afternoon.

Peebles led through the entirety with a nine-point lead after one, 15 by halftime and extended it to 26 after three quarters of play.

Jacey Justice put up her season average output of 31 points, adding six assists as well. Freshman Payton Johnson had 14 points to go with nine rebounds, Lilly Gray adding eight points, Summer Bird with six points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Indians are now 18-1 on the season and will face Sugar Grove Berne Union in the Division IV regional semifinals.

That matchup takes place at Pickerington North High School, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Summit Country Day 47, Georgetown 33 (BOYS)

Headed into the fourth tied at 28, Summit Country Day outscored Georgetown 19-5 in the fourth to claim a Division III Southwest Sectional title over the G-Men.

Georgetown dug themselves a 18-8 first quarter deficit, but trimmed it to 21-18 by half, holding SCD to three points in the second.

Nate Kratzer led the G-Men with 16 points, Carson Miles with eight as they just couldn’t muster up much offense on the day at Western Brown.

The loss concludes their season at 16-7.