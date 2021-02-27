Rockets soar past Ripley for sectional title

CLEVES — Ripley carried its emotions over from a last second victory on Tuesday into Saturday’s sectional final against Fayetteville-Perry.

A 10-0 start over the Rockets certainly helped.

But as the game wore on, the Rockets physical presence and length started to wear down on the Blue Jays as Fayetteville was able to pull away and then hang on for a 62-51 victory and a OHSAA Division IV Southwest Sectional title.

”We struggled some offensively as far as getting some high quality looks and some of the shots we wanted to get. Their size and their length definitely played a big part of that,” Blue Jays coach Rex Woodward said

Riding high from Cody Germann’s last second shot in a win over Cincinnati Christian on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals, the Blue Jays came out spirited with the first 10 points of the game before Blake Coffman finally got the Rockets on the board at the 3:30 mark with a layup.

Ripley would take a 14-8 lead into the second.

“We talked about accepting the challenge and I think they did early to start 10-0. They were clicking, thought we let up a little in the first quarter after the 10-0 lead, you like to just keep your foot on the gas and they cut into it. That momentum carried into the second for them,” Woodward said.

Then Connor Holden got cooking for the Rockets off the bench, three 3-pointers tying things up at 17-all, Fayetteville taking their first lead of the night on two Coffman free throws at the 4:57 mark before halftime.

“We told the guys to relax. They’re going to come out ready to go, we beat them early in the season and they’ll come out ready to go and they did,” Rockets coach DJ McCommons said.

They’d never give up the lead from there, heading into halftime with a 25-24 edge.

Fayetteville opened the second half with a 13-5 run, Ripley’s offense becoming stagnant and turnover prone, going a span of 11 minutes with just eight points and finding themselves in a 40-32 hole after three quarters of play.

“Second quarter through halfway through that third we just couldn’t get anything going. Our defense was arguably better tonight then it usually is and felt like it kept us in there for a while, but ultimately we just didn’t have it on the other end,” Woodward said.

Things started slipping away from the Blue Jays in the fourth, falling down as much as 12 at 48-36.

But a 12-4 run got them right back in it at 52-48 with just a little over two minutes to play.

The backbreaker from there was a Austin Attinger 3-pointer in the corner to make it a seven-point game, Attinger’s only three points of the game.

The Blue Jays got within four one more time after two Braiden Bennington free throws to make it 55-51, but free throws mixed in with an intentional foul in the final minute of play helped the Rockets end on a 7-0 run to close the game out and a sectional title with it.

They had four hit double figures led by Levi Weiderhold with 15 points, 13 of them coming in the second half and nine in the pivotal third quarter in which the Rockets outscored the Blue Jays 15-8.

Holden added 12 points, Coffman with 11 and Jayden Bradshaw with 10.

Fayetteville got 26 points from their bench, Ripley got none.

“We preach team. So our bench, they were huge tonight,” McCommons said.

The Rockets improved to 10-13 on the season and will face Botkins in the next round in a district semifinal.

“No. 1 seed Botkins up next. They’ll be tough, it will be a good battle and we have a week to prepare to get there,” McCommons said.

The Blue Jays were led by Bennington with 14 points, Gabe Fyffe adding a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Daniel Patrick added 12 points, Cody Germann with eight.

Patrick and Germann are two of three seniors that will be graduating this year, Luke Lykins the other.

“Seniors have been big for us the last four years. Cody was obviously our leader, but all three of them just super coachable. You don’t always get that and all three were very coachable and credit to them for hanging in there and really representing our school the right way,” Woodward said.

The Blue Jays end their season at 6-10, but still plan to add some games in league play that were wiped out during the regular season, the OHSAA allowing teams to do so this year. Throughout the year, the Blue Jays had to endure four quarantines and had a stomach bug hit the team this week, limiting them in practice.

“I hate it for the kids more than anybody. Coming into the postseason we still had nine regular season games we never got in. Four league games, five non-league games, I’m not sure how many of those we’ll get to make up. We still get to play a few games after getting knocked out, but we were really hoping to get a full season in for a lot of these younger kids and that valuable experience,” Woodward said.

ROCKETS 62, BLUE JAYS 51

FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY — 8-17-15-22 — 62

RIPLEY — 14-10-8-19 — 51

Fayetteville (62) — Wiederhold 15, Holden 12, Coffman 11, Bradshaw 10, Malone 4, Snider 4, Attinger 3, Cornett 3

Ripley (51) — Bennington 14, Fyffe 13, Patrick 12, Germann 8, Hanson 4

3-Pointers Made: Fayetteville 6, Ripley 4

Free Throws: Fayetteville , Ripley

Rebounds: Fayetteville 30 (Malone and Bradshaw 6), Ripley 32 (Fyffe 12)

Turnovers: Fayetteville 13, Ripley 18

Fouls: Fayetteville 17, Ripley 14

Records: Fayetteville-Perry 10-13, Ripley 6-10