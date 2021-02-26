A Royal statement

Mason County’s Braylon Hamilton puts up a 3-pointer for three of his 14 points Friday night against Fleming County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

About the only thing that went wrong for Mason County Friday night was three missed dunk attempts.

Their play even left the head coach without words.

“Speechless,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

The Royals did pretty much anything they wanted with a 102-53 thrashing of Fleming County at The Fieldhouse, scoring their most points in a game since 2008, that team went on to win a state title.

While those aspirations are still to be determined, the Royals are playing like a team capable of making a run to Rupp. The opposing coach on Friday who knows a thing or two about making it there even agrees.

“They’re a great basketball team. Honestly I’d be shocked if they don’t win the 10th Region. I know Clark (County) handled them earlier in the season, it was at Clark and everyone still getting things worked out. The regional tournament is here and as you know, regional championship runs through Maysville, it has for 40 years,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said. “They’re clicking on all cylinders, playing determined, aggressive, defense is outstanding and shooting is good enough. With that kind of defense, I don’t see anyone beating them, I certainly don’t.”

The relentless style of defense mixed with the frantic offensive pace was clicking on all cylinders for the Royals. In something I’ve never seen before in covering hundreds of games, Biggs used all five of his allotted timeouts in the first half to try and stop the momentum.

The momentum kept going for Mason County however, putting up 64 points by halftime with a 64-24 lead.

They had 80 before the four-minute mark in the third, an 80-28 lead by that point.

“Our kids came out and took care of business. They played for 32 minutes. The biggest adjustment over there (at Fleming County) in the first matchup was I thought we gave up too many easy baskets, we weren’t disciplined defensively. So we wanted to focus on setting down, staying in front between your man and the goal and thought we did a solid job of that tonight. Forced 29 turnovers which led to easy baskets going the other way. Kids shared the ball, 27 assists, playing unselfish, hitting the open man and taking good shots,” Kirk said.

The only thing left in question at that point is if the century mark would get hit. It did on Braylon Hamilton’s 3-pointer with a little more than two minutes left, pushing the Royals to 102 points and a loud cheer from the crowd.

It extended Mason County’s winning streak to eight, their longest since the 2014-15 season. Fun things are happening in Maysville with a 13-3 record, a team clicking at the right time as they get ready to make their postseason push. After Saturday night’s game at Augusta, they only have to leave Maysville one more time to do it, hosting the district and regional tournament.

“Just continue to be us. Continue to play Mason County basketball and I don’t think any moment is too big for these kids and they’re enjoying each and every minute of it. They’re taking it all in and we’ll enjoy this one tonight and refocus quickly for our game tomorrow,” Kirk said.

They got contributions everywhere Friday, Nate Mitchell leading the way with 24 points, 19 of them coming in the first half. Nine others entered the scoring column, four others hitting double-digits, AP Perry with 15 on five 3-pointers, Phillip Bierley and Braylon Hamilton with 14 apiece and Terrell Henry with 10.

The second unit played from about the four-minute mark on in the third, mixed in with some of the others off the bench, everyone getting a taste of the victory.

“You try to find opportunities to get those kids in. Braylon Hamilton played a great JV game and it led into the varsity game tonight. Those kids bust their tail day in, day out just like the other guys. Depending on matchups sometimes we can get those kids in, sometimes we can’t. That doesn’t affect their effort or energy on the bench and that’s the most enjoyable part of coaching here is they’re all having fun,” Kirk said.

Saturday night they’ll head to Augusta to take on the Panthers in the Den, it’s a preview of when the two will face off on March 15 for the opening round of the 39th District Tounament. While it may be a game that neither team will want to show their hand, Kirk said Augusta should know what to expect.

“Everybody knows what we’re going to do. We’re Mason County and we’re going to continue to be Mason County and play our brand of basketball. We want to go in with the mindset to win and make a statement tomorrow night. We won’t change what we’re doing, I feel like the things we’re doing are working and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Kirk said.

Fleming County was led by Landen Lutz with 16 points, Seth Hickerson added 11 as they dropped to 3-9 on the season. They’ll want to forget about this one quickly, hosting Nicholas County on Saturday.

“Hopefully this was a learning experience for us. We’ve got to get more physical, this was a weight room type of situation. We’ve got to get more physical and more determined,” Biggs said. “You turn the page on this one, move forward and we’ll prepare for Nicholas and then a big game with Bath County on Tuesday.”

ROYALS 102, PANTHERS 53

FLEMING COUNTY — 8-16-15-14 — 53

MASON COUNTY — 35-29-22-16 — 102

Fleming (53) — Lutz 16, Hickerson 11, Jolly 8, Clark 5, Moore 5, Frye 4, Argo 2, Hargett 2

Mason (102) — Mitchell 24, Perry 15, Bierley 14, Hamilton 14, Henry 10, Schumacher 7, Walker 6, Marshall 5, Booker 4, Butler 3

Field Goals: Fleming 21/49, Mason 40/71

3-Pointers: Fleming 7/18, Mason 13/27

Free Throws: Fleming 4/11, Mason 9/10

Rebounds: Fleming 28 (Hargett 5), Mason 36 (Henry 8)

Assists: Fleming 12 (Jolly 5), Mason 27 (Booker 5)

Turnovers: Fleming 29, Mason 8

Fouls: Fleming 11, Mason 10

Records: Fleming County 3-9, Mason County 13-3