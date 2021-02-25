Harrison separates in second half against St. pat

St. Patrick’s Lillian Klee goes up for a layup while being contested by Harrison County’s Elizabeth Allison, Thursday, at The Shamrock. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

It was a solid first half of basketball for the St. Patrick Lady Saints against Harrison County Thursday night.

But the second 16 minutes didn’t go as well.

The Lady Saints were outscored 31-14 in the second half as they dropped the 10th Region tilt 60-43 to the visiting Fillies at The Shamrock.

Fillies Trenyce Kenney’s presence in the post wore down on the Lady Saints throughout the contest, but her 12 second half points had her end up with 18 points and 13 rebounds on the night, helping the Fillies outrebound St. Pat 41-25 on the evening.

“I thought we did a great job on her in the first half,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said. “We’re trying to up the tempo of the game, first half we were successful with that, turned them over quite a bit and did a great job of giving them limited looks and neutralizing Kenney a little bit. In the second half it’s hard to set up your defense when you can’t score and that’s what we ran into in the second half.”

Allison Hughes and Izzy Riggs helped St. Patrick keep pace in the first half, combining for 21 of the Lady Saints 29 points as the two went into halftime all square at 29.

A 9-0 run gave the Lady Saints a 27-21 lead before the Fillies closed with an 8-2 run themselves to knot things up.

Riggs got the first four points for the Lady Saints to start the third, but a 9-0 Fillies run from there gave them the lead for good. Consistency continues to be the issue for St. Patrick, outscored 16-7 in the third, getting all seven points from Riggs.

“That’s just been our problem most of the year. The problem of consistency on offense, when we scuffle with the shot it all just continues to snowball. Shooting is all about confidence and I’m hoping one of these days it’s going to click and I know one of these days it’s going to click and shoot the ball like I know we’re able to. Until then we just got to keep working,” Arn said.

The Fillies stayed comfortably ahead in the fourth, the Lady Saints unable to find much offense again with just a seven-point fourth and Kenney’s final six points the dagger, the last on a putback to give them the 17-point lead where things would end.

St. Patrick was led by Riggs on the night with a 17-point, nine rebound effort. Hughes added 13, Makenna Roush with nine as they dropped to 6-11 on the season.

On Wednesday, they found out their postseason matchup would be with Bracken County in the 39th District Tournament on March 16. They’ve split with the Lady Bears this season, winning 54-47 on Jan. 16, losing 49-34 on Feb. 5.

“To me it’s not as much about Bracken as it is about us. I think we got to find out who we are and playing those hard teams makes you figure that out. We’ll work on things we haven’t had a chance to work on regardless of who we’re playing against. A lot of that is offense, a lot of that is people in different positions,” Arn said.

They still have six contests before the district tourney, starting with Manchester on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

“We got some tough games coming up and I think that’s the best way to prepare is to play,” Arn said. “We’re still trying to figure things out, trying to figure out our rotation. We’re asking seventh and eighth graders to come off the bench and give us some minutes.”

After Kenney’s 18, Kara Hines had 15 for the Fillies, Elizabeth Allison with 13 and Gabrielle Hatterick tossing in nine. Harrison County improved to 6-5 on the season and will enter the 38th District Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

FILLIES 60, LADY SAINTS 43

HARRISON COUNTY — 16-13-16-15 — 60

SAINT PATRICK — 14-15-7-7 — 43

Harrison (60) — Kenney 18, Hines 15, Allison 13, Hatterick 9, VanHook 3, Custard 2

St. Patrick (43) — Riggs 17, Hughes 13, Roush 9, Faust 3, Klee 1

3-Pointers Made: Harrison 5, St. Patrick 2

Free Throws: Harrison 1/2, St. Patrick 7/11

Rebounds: Harrison 41 (Kenney 13), St. Patrick 25 (Riggs 9)

Turnovers: Harrison 17, St. Patrick 20

Fouls: Harrison 10, St. Patrick 11

Records: Harrison County 6-5, St. Patrick 6-11