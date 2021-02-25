West Carter ousts Robertson in All “A” in OT

OLIVE HILL — With no games played in their last 15 days, the layoff did not seem to bother West Carter as they erased multiple six-point, fourth quarter deficits before upending Robertson County in overtime for a 71-63 victory at the Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex-West, Wednesday night in the opening round of the Boys All “A” Classic State Championship.
Comets coach Jeremy Webb went a little Allen Iverson on his team after the game, having just two practices during that span.
“I went into the locker room and said, who needs practice. Who needs practice, right?” Webb joked.
The Comets hadn’t played since a trip to Greenup County on Feb. 9, their All “A” plans wiped out the week before and the winter storms wiping out power throughout the county.
Minus the limited practice sessions and lack of gameplay, Webb knew a tall challenge awaited his team in the form of 6-foot-5 Justin Becker who entered the game averaging 27.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per outing. The Comets held the Black Devils big man in check most of the contest while making him earn every point he scored.
“You hold Becker to 20 points and he had 12 of them from the free throw line,” Webb said. “So, he only gets four field goals. That’s huge. We rotated bodies through and stayed physical on him and tried to keep him from getting things at the rim. We practiced some zone to help neutralize maybe some things that he was doing, but he’s such a physical and very good basketball player I was worried about our matchup. So proud of how my guys were with him.”
West Carter and Robertson County competed in a track meet over the opening eight minutes with both teams torching the nets from downtown. West Carter went 5-of-6 while Robertson County was 4-of-6 and after the Comets staked a 17-11 lead on a Webb trifecta with 2:45 to play in the first, the Black Devils stormed back with a 13-5 run and a 24-22 lead after one.
Sebastian Dixon paced the Black Devils with 12 points to start the game including a cheap foul that handed him three free throws to end the frame.
Dixon finished with 17 points.
West Carter trailed by three in the final seconds of the first half and appeared to have a chance to trim the deficit to one or tie the game at 37-37, but a missed shot brought a whistle against the Comets which sent the Black Devils to the line with no time on the clock for a pair of freebies. Joshua Pilosky hit both and sent his squad to the break up five. But the 10th Region champs never pushed the lead to more than six, leaving the Comets feeling the game was never out of reach.
The Comets erased multiple six-point, fourth quarter deficits before upending the visiting Black Devils in overtime.
The Comets took the lead for good with 2:31 to play in overtime followed by a stick back on a miss and the final nail in the coffin with a triple from the top of the key that gave West Carter a 67-62 lead.
West Carter missed the front end of a bonus while tied at 59-59 with 15 seconds to play in regulation to win it in the fourth.
West Carter will play host to the winner of Walton Verona and St. Henry at a time to be determined.
COMETS 71, BLACK DEVILS 63 (OT)
ROBERTSON COUNTY — 24-15-8-12-4 — 63
WEST CARTER — 22-12-11-14-12 — 71
Robertson (63) — Becker 20, Dixon 17, Dice 12, Dotson 5, Horn 5, Pilosky 4
West Carter (71) — Webb 23, Callahan 15, Nichols 12, Leadingham 12, Sammons 6, Jones 2, Berry 1
Field Goals: Robertson 20/44, West Carter 28/59
Free Throws: Robertson 18/22, West Carter 8/14
3-Pointers: Robertson 5/18, West Carter 7/15
Rebounds: Robertson 22 (Becker 10), West Carter 36 (Leadingham 12)
Turnovers: Robertson 14, West Carter 12
Fouls: Robertson 18, West Carter 20
Records: Robertson County 9-4, West Carter 7-3
Officials: Roy Wright, Jeff Callahan, Mikey Whisman