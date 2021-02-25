Sports on TV

BROOKSVILLE — It wasn’t a fun start for Taylor Alstatt at Bracken County in his first season and a half.

At 3-35 through his first 38 games, wins were hard to find in the program, but it seems lately like the light bulb is starting to flicker.

Over the last 10 games, the Lady Bears have won four including a win over county rival Augusta Wednesday night at The Igloo, 41-23.

Bracken County used a 17-3 spurt in the third quarter after a snails pace in the first half that was tied at 10 to pull away in the game.

No fourth quarter meltdown would happen this time around as they led 27-13 going into it, squandering a 32-30 lead in the fourth the last time these two faced one another.

Wednesday showed another step in the right direction for the Lady Bears program.

“After my first year you’re still trying to build the culture of work ethic. But more importantly you’ve got some inexperience in your backcourt, experience in your frontcourt and you’re trying to mesh it all together. They’re starting to buy into their roles, be more consistent, haven’t had many disruptions and it’s been refreshing to have girls who are completely bought in and I appreciate that,” Alstatt said.

Bracken did it with defense. From the beginning when Augusta used 1:27 off the clock in their opening possession that resulted in a turnover, points were hard to find for the Lady Panthers on the night. They nearly committed as many turnovers (22) as points scored (23) in the contest.

“We had a feeling they were going to pack it in, but we didn’t know they were going to pack it in that tight. We were somewhat prepared, but we were unprepared and that’s my fault for not preparing them like I should have,” Lady Panthers coach William McKay said. “We should have attacked the basket more and not settled from the outside as much as we did.”

The Lady Bears couldn’t get much going early either, an 8-5 lead after one thanks to Nicole Archibald’s 3-pointer from the volleyball line at the buzzer. They’d score just two in the second quarter, the two going into the half tied at 10.

But the 17-3 third quarter was the difference maker in this one, the Lady Bears able to turn Augusta over nine times in the quarter and get some easy runaway layups to go in and took advantage on fouls at the free throw line.

“We continue to harp on offense off of our defense. We’re still in a growing process offensively and we know we need to limit turnovers offensively and we’re constantly working on that,” Alstatt said. “The way we got some easy buckets to get momentum offensively it was with our defense and steals and getting in the passing lanes. Very proud of our defense in the second half which got our offense going.”

While Augusta tried to pick up the pace in the fourth with pressure, they put up their highest scoring quarter with it, but were unable to get stops when needed and their deficit never got under 13 in the fourth.

Both teams found out their postseason matchup earlier in the day during the 39th District Tournament draw. Augusta has the tough draw of Mason County in the first round while Bracken County opens up with St. Patrick.

“I think the draw maybe played a little factor mentally. You have the draw that day and then you have a game that night you’re still thinking about the draw and thinking about district and the game ahead of us which will be a tough one,” McKay said.

Emma Young and Reagan Tackett led the Lady Panthers with nine points and five rebounds each.

With the 39th District this year, while Mason County is the overwhelming favorite, it’s been a mystery as who the second best team is. The other three have all split their head-to-head meetings.

“After the draw, we’re pretty much focused on St. Pat and what they’re doing and a lot of what we’ll do will be tailored towards them. Obviously we’re going to try and win every single game, but in the back of our minds we know what we have to do and we know what we want to work on moving forward against them and what they’re going to show or throw at us,” Alstatt said. “The 39th District is wild, out of these three teams anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”

The Lady Bears were led by Ella Johnson’s 12 points, all coming in the second half. Archibald added 11, Macie Sharp with seven, Kyleigh Lippert with six off the bench.

LADY BEARS 41, LADY PANTHERS 23

AUGUSTA — 5-5-3-10 — 23

BRACKEN COUNTY — 8-2-17-14 — 41

Augusta (23) — Young 9, Tackett 9, Brooks 2, Hinson 2, Jones 1

Bracken (41) — Johnson 12, Archibald 11, Sharp 7, Lippert 6, Craycraft 4, Batts 1

3-Pointers Made: Augusta 1, Bracken 2

Free Throws: Augusta 8/17, Bracken 13/20

Rebounds: Augusta 30 (Young and R. Tackett 5), Bracken 34 (Craycraft 8)

Turnovers: Augusta 22, Bracken 19

Fouls: Augusta 20, Bracken 16

Records: Augusta 5-10, Bracken County 4-13