Draw day: Augusta-Mason, St. Pat-Bracken once again

For the sixth time in nine years, the same matchups will take place for the 39th District basketball tournament.

Mason County is paired with Augusta while Bracken County and St. Patrick will meet in the first round for the tournament that begins the week of March 15.

The Lady Royals and Lady Panthers kick the tourney off on the 15th at 6 p.m., with the Royals and Panthers to follow that evening.

The Lady Bears and Lady Saints will then meet on March 16 at 6 p.m., the Polar Bears and Saints following that contest.

Championship night is March 18, however if all four schools are represented in it, the boys’ championship would take place on March 18, the girls’ championship on March 19.

All games will be played at the Mason County Fieldhouse with a $6 admission fee.

A quick look on the boys’ side, Mason County has defeated Augusta 73-52 on Jan. 16 and face them again this upcoming Saturday in the Panthers’ Den. Mason County is 12-3 this season and currently on a seven-game winning streak, Augusta is 8-7 and have lost four in a row.

The Polar Bears and Saints have not and will not face each other in the regular season leading into their contest. Bracken County sits at 6-14 while St. Patrick is 1-15.

As for the girls’, Mason County defeated Augusta 76-35 in Augusta on Jan. 25 in their lone matchup this season. The Lady Royals are 9-6 leading into their Wednesday night contest with Pendleton County while Augusta is 5-9, taking on Bracken County Wednesday night.

The Lady Saints and Lady Bears split their two regular season meetings, St. Patrick winning 54-47 on Jan. 16 while Bracken County returned the favor, 49-34 on February 5. St. Patrick is currently 6-10 this season, Bracken County 3-13.

For as random the draw should be, the pairings are happening at a 66 percent clip in nearly the last decade.

It’s worked out most for the Mason County girls and Bracken County boys, the two winning all five previous first round matchups. The Mason County boys have knocked off Augusta in three of those five seasons, while the Bracken County girls have won four of the five against St. Patrick.

The Mason County Royals have won 17 of the last 20 district titles, the Panthers winning the other three in 2013, ‘14 and ‘16. The Lady Royals have won 14 of the last 18 39th District Tournaments, the Lady Bears won three titles in 2011, ‘12 and ‘14 while the Lady Saints won won in 2009.

The Royals have a 20-game winning streak in 39th District play, their last loss coming in the 39th District Championship to Augusta in 2016.

The Lady Royals have won 21 straight district games, the last loss coming in the 2014 District Championship to Bracken County.

During the draw meeting on Wednesday, a motion was made by Bracken County to seed the district in the future, but it was not motioned for a second to vote and failed.

The 2022 39th District Tournament rotation is set for St. Patrick, who decided to choose Mason County as the host. Augusta will be in rotation for 2023 and prior years would indicate it would be at Mason County as well, but that is still to be determined.

No set amount was determined on what the attendance capacity will be for the tournament, it will be announced at a later date leading into the tournament.

The 10th Region tournament draw will take place on March 20 for both the boys’ and girls’ regional tournament at Harrison County High School.

The boys’ 10th Region tournament begins March 22, the girls’ on March 24.

SCHEDULE (all games played at Mason County Fieldhouse)

BOYS

First Round

March 15

Augusta vs Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

March 16

St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

March 18

Championship, 7:30 p.m. (or 7 p.m. if only game)

GIRLS

First Round

March 15

Augusta vs Mason County, 6 p.m.

March 16

St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 6 p.m.

March 18 (or 19)

Championship, 6 p.m. (or 7 p.m. if on the 19th)