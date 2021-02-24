Sports on TV

AUGUSTA — Campbell County’s physical presence proved to be the difference in their win over Augusta Tuesday night.

It’s a process that Augusta wants to build up to, but just isn’t there yet with a young and maturing team.

The Camels outrebounded the Panthers 40-26 on their way to a 81-69 victory, getting double-doubles from three players.

They only had four score the entire game, double-doubles from Aydan Hamilton (27 points, 11 rebounds), Dane Hegyi (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Eric “Des” Davie (15 points, 11 rebounds) with Garrett Beiting chipping in 17 doing the damage.

Anytime Augusta tried to inch close from a 10-point halftime deficit, it was one of those four responding with an answer on the other end.

The first half defense of Augusta helped keep them in it, forcing eight Camel turnovers, but a 23-11 rebounding deficit had them down 35-25 at half.

“I don’t want to know what the rebounding advantage was, but I’m sure it was a lot,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said. “I think we were able to do some things tonight and surprise them with some trapping and some aggressiveness that they weren’t really expecting.”

A 24-12 third quarter difference from the Camels stretched their lead to 22, the Camels limiting their turnovers to zero in the frame and getting plenty of second and third chance opportunities on the offensive end.

“Thought the third quarter was huge. We said let’s come out and take over these first three minutes and I think the kids did. I’m not sure No. 2 (Hinson) scored in that quarter and that was huge for us. I felt like that third quarter we pretty much took over the game and it was kind of over at that point,” Camels coach Aric Russell said. “Coach Hinson does a great job with traps and he can do that here in this gym. Early on we had a couple turnovers out of it and then we kind of figured it out a little bit and the boys handled the pressure. I think the key was being able to attack and when we did miss shots, we rebounded and got some stickbacks, so that always helps as well.”

Augusta battled, got hot and trimmed their deficit all the way down to 11 in the final frame, but just couldn’t muster enough stops to inch any closer, dropping their fourth straight contest and five of their last six to fall to 8-7 on the season. It’s a tough stretch that was coming for the Panthers, but Hinson is focused more on the big picture.

“Our main goal right now is trying to prepare these kids for district tournament. I feel like this stretch is teaching us. We’re having some teaching moments and our kids have a lot of fight in them. They could have really dropped their head and pretty much stopped when we got down 20-something,” Hinson said.

That picture gets a little more clear on Wednesday with the 39th District draw at 9:30 a.m.

The Panthers were led by Riley Mastin with 26 points and 11 rebounds, Mastin scoring 23 of them in the second half. Kason Hinson had 20 points to go with six rebounds, Chase Archibald scoring 13 points, all coming in the second half.

They return to action on Thursday when they play at Bath County before hosting Mason County on Saturday.

Campbell County improves to 12-6 on the season with a road tilt at Conner on Thursday.

The Camels got the four to carry them on Tuesday, but Russell knows he’ll need some more depth if they want to win a fifth region title in eight years.

“I do need to find some. I have a couple kids I try here and there. It’s just getting myself comfortable with those kids you know. They could help a little bit, but when we don’t get in foul trouble we stick with those four. For us, our big thing is we have to shoot better on a consistent basis and guard. We’re just now starting to guard a little like we like to guard. It’s coming,” Russell said.

CAMELS 81, PANTHERS 69

CAMPBELL COUNTY — 17-18-24-22 — 81

AUGUSTA — 11-14-12-32 — 69

Campbell (81) — Hamilton 27, Hegyi 22, Beiting 17, Davie 15

Augusta (69) — Mastin 26, Kason Hinson 20, Archibald 13, Snapp 5, Brooks 3, Kylan Hinson 2

3-Pointers Made: Campbell 3, Augusta 7

Free Throws: Campbell 12/23, Augusta 14/16

Rebounds: Campbell 40 (Hegyi 12), Augusta 26 (Mastin 11)

Turnovers: Campbell 11, Augusta 11

Fouls: Campbell 14, Augusta 19

Records: Campbell County 12-6, Augusta 8-7