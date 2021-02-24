Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, February 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Mercer at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

5 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler

ESPN2 — Marquette at North Carolina

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Miami

9 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Creighton

ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

5 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Indiana

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Utah

NBAGL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals

1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds

