Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

All “A” State Tournament First Round

Robertson County at West Carter, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Russell, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ripley at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

OHSAA Division III Southwest Sectional Semifinal at Western Brown

Georgetown vs Clark Montessori, 7:30 p.m.

OHSAA Division IV Southeast Sectional Semifinal

Manchester at Waterford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Southeast District Semifinal

Alexander at Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

