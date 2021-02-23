Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-League Teams

February 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

GIRLS

Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Mackenzie Glof, Eastern Brown

Emma Brow, Eastern Brown

Jacey Justic, Peebles

Lilly Gra, Peebles

Payton Johnson, Peebles

DeLaney Harper, North Adams

Wylie Shipley, North Adams

Emma Fouch, Fairfield

Ella Newkirk, Fairfield

Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry

Olivia Crawford, Fayetteville-Perry

Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay

Brooke Kennedy, Manchester

Ayziah Williams, Ripley

Alexa Rowe, West Union

Coach of the Year: Peebles’ Billie Jo Justice, Peebles and Rob Davis, North Adams

BOYS

Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown

Luke Garret, Eastern Brown

Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown

Jayden Hesler, North Adams

Bransyn Copas, North Adams

Oakley Burba, Peebles

Dawson Mills, Peebles

Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry

Isaiah Scott, Manchester

Gabe Fyffe, Ripley

Cameron Campbell, West Union

Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak

Landon Barnett, Whiteoak

Connor Priest, Fairfield

Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay

Coach of the Year: Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown

The SHAC Players of the Year will be announced at the all-league banquet on March 7.

Trending Recipes