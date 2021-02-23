Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-League Teams

FAIRFIELD — The third time was not the charm for the Georgetown girls’ basketball team on Monday.

Georgetown fell to Williamsburg 60-47 in a OHSAA Southwest Division III district semifinal matchup at Fairfield High School, the third loss for the Lady G-Men to the Lady Wildcats this season.

“They’re a dang good team and we knew it,” Georgetown head coach Andrew Gill said. “I knew it when we went on the tournament bracket. Our goal was to get to them and when you get to the tournament, anything can happen. We had a game plan coming in, we were going to slow it down. Worked for about a quarter and a half. They got some run outs, they like to push it after the defensive rebound and we knew that.”

Williamsburg scored the first seven points of the game, only to see Georgetown rally and trim the deficit to 11-10 late in the first quarter. The Lady G-Men trailed 13-10 after one.

Torie Utter drained a three at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter to tie the game at 13. From that point until the end of the first half, Williamsburg outscored Georgetown 20-6. The Lady G-Men stared at a 33-19 deficit at halftime.

The third quarter wasn’t much better. Williamsburg started the period with back-to-back threes and led 53-26 by the end of the third.

“The third quarter and half that second quarter, you take that away and it wasn’t bad,” Gill said. “I told the girls at halftime, a good team, you can’t spot them three points, let alone 13 points, and we did that at the half.”

The script flipped in the fourth quarter. Georgetown pulled within 10 points at 55-45 with 2:35 to play, a 19-2 run.

“We hit some shots and we had some things fall our way,” Gill said. “When you play a good team, everything’s got to go your way. It did at times, and at times it didn’t, but at least we battled. That’s all you ask, to not quit and keep battling.”

The Lady G-Men would get no closer than 10. Maddi Benjamin made a pair of free-throws with roughly 1:45 left in the game, cutting the lead to 58-47. Georgetown would not score again in the contest.

Benjamin led all Georgetown scorers with 17 points. Utter scored 16. Emily Ring grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady G-Men.

“I was proud of our kids, we didn’t quit,” Gill said. “[Willamsburg] has got five seniors that have played together forever. They’re experienced, they know what they’re going to do before they do it. We had three seniors, two juniors, a junior just moved in…we’re playing a sophomore, a freshman who didn’t play varsity until this year. The freshmen didn’t start playing varsity until seven, eight games to go in the season.”

The loss ended Georgetown’s season at 14-8 overall. The Lady G-Men finished second in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division at 9-3 overall.

“It was extremely weird, we wouldn’t play forever and then we’d have an NBA schedule and then we’d get quarantined again, then we’d play an NBA schedule,” Gill said. “We ended up getting 19 of the 22 in, which was huge. We never really had a chance to really click because we would get in a rhythm and then we would get shut down. Here at the end of the year, we rattled off about five, six straight and we finally hit our stride which is good. You want to do that going into the tournament.”

The game marked the final contest for the team’s three seniors: Benjamin, Grace Burrows and Ring.

“I’ve been here three years now and Benjamin started every game she ever played for me,” Gill said. “Burrows started every game the last two years. She can barely walk, her knee’s still banged up. She never came out tonight. Ring really came on, she started over half the games last year and all the games this year. It’s that leadership. These young kids, looking up to them, they saw in that locker room what these three did and you’re going to have to take their place. That leadership and skill is going to be hard to replace.”