10th Region Media Basketball Polls

February 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

BOYS

1. George Rogers Clark — 304 (19)

2. Mason County — 280

3. Montgomery County — 265

4. Scott — 235

5. Campbell County — 234

6. Robertson County — 210

7. Harrison County — 178

8. Bishop Brossart — 168

9. Bourbon County — 136

10. Calvary Christian — 127

11. Pendleton County — 124

12. Augusta — 120

13. Bracken County — 88

14. Nicholas County — 54

15. Paris — 42

16. St. Patrick — 19

GIRLS

1. George Rogers Clark — 236 (13)

2. Scott — 218 (2)

3. Bishop Brossart — 215 (1)

4. Paris — 186

5. Montgomery County — 178

6. Mason County — 162

7. Campbell County — 147

8. Bourbon County — 128

9. Harrison County — 113

10. Nicholas County — 95

11. Pendleton County — 74

12. Augusta — 55

13. St. Patrick — 52

14. Robertson County — 40

15. Bracken County — 21

*Complied by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs

Trending Recipes