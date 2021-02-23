Local Results

February 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Robertson County 87, Fleming County 67

Lewis County 76, Raceland 65

Newport Central Catholic 76, Augusta 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fleming County 57, Bath County 46

Bishop Brossart 55, Mason County 22

Pendleton County 49, Augusta 32

Lewis County 63, Raceland 39

Nicholas County 68, Robertson County 57

St. Patrick 56, Fairview 38

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Peebles 71, Manchester 44

Fairfield at Ripley, PPD

OHSAA Southeast Division III Sectional Quarterfinal

Piketon 57, West Union 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Southwest Division III Sectional Final

Williamsburg 60, Georgetown 47

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Brossart at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass United at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Southwest Sectional Semifinal at Taylor HS

Ripley vs Cincinnati Christian, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville-Perry at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Peebles, 7 p.m.

Trending Recipes