All “A” in play, tourney back on

Game on.
After canceling the All “A” state basketball tournament because of the winter weather on Tuesday that was scheduled this week, officials from the All “A” have adjusted things and are putting the tournament back on announced on Thursday, with a twist.
Instead of the full tourney played at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena, sectional rounds will take place the first two rounds with a revised bracket, teams needing to win two games to make it to Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena for the Final Four.
Pairings were made taking geographical location into play for each region with a coin flip to determine who hosts. The Robertson County boys’, champions out of the 10th Region, were originally scheduled to play Harlan out of the 13th Region, but will now take on 16th Region champion West Carter. The Black Devils will face the Comets on Wednesday at West Carter, part of a girl-boy doubleheader, with the girls’ 10th Region champ Bishop Brossart taking on West Carter at 6 p.m.
“The silver lining is my kids get the opportunity to play. I’m devastated they don’t get the ambiance and feel of a state tournament game. Not just my boys either, these kids across the state that earned their way here deserve the experience as well,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said.
The Black Devils contest will follow the girls’ game, the winner getting to host the quarterfinal matchup between St. Henry and Walton-Verona, out of the Eighth and Ninth Region, respectively. That matchup will have to take place by March 3rd. St. Henry is the defending champ on the boys’ side.
Two wins earns a trip to Richmond for the semifinals and championship to be played March 5th and 6th.
“We’re still not taking anything for granted. We want to thank the All “A” board and EKU. Putting on a tourney in a pandemic isn’t easy and they’ve went above and beyond. We’re thankful for their efforts, reconvening and getting this back together,” Kelsch said.
After two weeks off from game action, the Black Devils have scheduled a contest at Bath County Saturday and will play at Fleming County Monday before taking off to Olive Hill on Wednesday.
REVISED TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
BOYS
First Round (to be completed by February 25)
Owensboro Catholic at Clinton County; Murray at Lyon County; Evangel Christian at Kentucky Country Day (6 p.m. Wednesday); Somerset at Washington County; Robertson County at West Carter (8 p.m. Wednesday); St. Henry at Walton-Verona; Harlan at Lexington Christian; Pikeville at Knott County Central
Quarterfinals (to be completed by March 3)
Murray-Lyon County winner at Owensboro Catholic-Clinton County winner; Somerset-Washington County winner at Evangel Christian-Kentucky Country Day winner; St. Henry-Walton-Verona winner at Robertson County-West Carter winner; Pikeville-Knott County Central winner at Harlan-Lexington Christian winner
Semifinals
March 5, EKU’s McBrayer Arena, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Finals
March 6, EKU’s McBrayer Arena, 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS
First round (to be completed by February 25)
Murray at Crittenden County; Hancock County at Metcalfe County; Whitefield Academy at Presentation (5:30 p.m. Saturday); Danville at Bethlehem; Newport Central Catholic at Walton-Verona; Bishop Brossart at West Carter; Pineville at Berea; Shelby Valley at Owsley County
Quarterfinals (to be completed by March 3)
Hancock County-Metcalfe County winner at Murray-Crittenden County winner; Danville-Bethlehem winner at Whitefield Academy-Presentation winner; Bishop Brossart-West Carter winner at Newport Central Catholic-Walton-Verona winner; Shelby Valley-Owsley County winner at Pineville-Berea winner
Semifinals
March 5, EKU’s McBrayer Arena, 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Finals
March 6, EKU’s McBrayer Arena, 9 a.m.