Change in KHSAA football playoffs could happen

When the KHSAA went with the current football playoff format before the 2019 season, it was meant to last through the 2022 season until realignment was scheduled to happen before the 2023 season.
That could change before the 2021 season begins.
In the latest KHSAA Board of Control meeting conducted on Wednesday, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association presented a survey to the board, showing 76 percent of coaches want a change back to the format that was from 2000-18 and to break away from the current format.
The current format has district opponents facing one another in the first two rounds of the playoffs before the regional championship is seeded via the RPI rating system, then state semifinals followed by the state title game. The old format cross brackets districts in the first two rounds, meaning they wouldn’t face a district opponent until the second round, if at all.
Problem here is no consensus between coaches and superintendents, principals and athletic directors. While the coaches want a change and not facing a team they may have faced as recently as a week or two prior to postseason, some teams were traveling distant places in the first two rounds of play, often ending in lopsided results and a hefty travel expense.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett is taking those concerns into consideration and the board agreed to survey schools about a possible change in the format for the football playoffs in 2021.
The survey will be reviewed at the board’s next meeting.
Other matters discussed during Wednesday’s meeting:
— Each game at the KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournament will be separate sessions. There will be no two-game sessions this year.
— The state swimming and diving meet will look different this year because their won’t be one. The board voted to revise the postseason this year with three semi-state meets to determine state champions. Regional meets will be held and instead of the state meet, three semi-state meets will take place following.
A total of 13 swimmers will advance to each semi-state in each event – the top two finishers in each regional and seven at-large swimmers spread among the regions. One more at-large swimmer will be chosen for one semi-state, making a total of 40 swimmers statewide advancing beyond the regional in each event.
After the three semi-states, the KHSAA will compare times to determine state champions (individual and team) and places.
Swim facilities are facing tough circumstances hosting meets, some teams still unable to compete yet this season. Attendance will be limited at these events, in some instances parents won’t even be allowed to attend.
– A semi-state round will also be added for wrestling to reduce fans at the state meet. Eight regional meets will take place followed by four semi-state meets. The top four regional qualifiers will make semi-state with the top two at semi-state advancing to the state meet, meaning eight wrestlers per weight class at the state meet. Regional meets are the week of March 8, semi-state is the week of March 15 with the state meet the week of March 22.
– Kirby Smith, the superintendent for Campbellsville Independent Schools, was voted as the president-elect for the 2021-22 school year.
— The next KHSAA Board of Control meeting will take place May 4 or 5.