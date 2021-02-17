Change in KHSAA football playoffs could happen

Thought keeping up with a team’s schedule this season was tough already with COVID?

How about one of the worst two-week stretches of winter weather in 15 years to add to it?

That’s what teams are facing in the area and all across Kentucky and Ohio with multiple postponements taking place over the last 10 days or so.

We’re not done yet either. With more snow and a wintry mix forecasted for Thursday, no telling when some teams will be able to return to the court. Hopefully this weekend? Maybe the beginning of next week?

As of Thursday, only 24 days remain in the KHSAA basketball regular season. Some teams like the Bracken County boys’ have been fortunate enough to get 16 games in, some not so fortunate like Robertson County’s girls, playing just nine games so far. Lewis County’s girls have been able to play just eight, off to a 7-1 start to the season, their best start in over 20-plus years.

“First and foremost COVID and Mother Nature are not a good combination,” Lady Lions coach Jay Fite said. “If I was a first year coach, this would be craziness. With the experience, you just roll with the punches. We do the best we can and whatever it calls for that day. Our thing this year is ‘Seize the day’, Carpe Diem on the back of our shirts. I attribute our good start to the summer. They’ve come in with right mindframe each day and approached this situation as adults.”

Prior to season’s start, many were skeptical a full slate of games will be played for teams and that’s holding true now. Some teams may be fortunate enough to get 20-plus games in, others may not be as lucky.

Then comes how to approach the last week of the regular season leading into the district tournament. Do you risk playing and face a possible quarantine and be eliminated from postseason play or do you sit the week out to ensure you’ll be cautiously safe the week of March 15?

“Talking with our ADs and coach Kirk, we all wanted to be on the same page with what we’re doing. We want to be cautious and take off that last week leading into the regular season,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said. “We’re trying to eliminate outside factors of having to quarantine whether that be from another team or an official. If it happens within our team, then it just happens that way.”

The Lady Royals have stacked their next couple weeks of games starting on Thursday with three games in three days. They’ll then play three games next week and four the following week before taking the final week of the regular season off from games.

“We want to try to get in as many games as we can. If we do lose a game or two in that stretch than that’s unfortunate, but we’ll still take the final week of the regular season off,” Cox said.

Robertson County’s boys took that approach for the All “A” state tournament, which would have been an 11-day window from their last regular season game to their opening round contest against on Harlan scheduled for February 17, but that tournament was canceled this week and time they won’t get back.

“We have no regrets in doing it,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “We’re not second guessing it. We had ourselves prepared and ready to play at the All “A” state and nothing we can do about it now.”

It’s a tricky situation in a tricky year.

Some options for the next few weeks could be to play on Sunday, like the Lewis County boys’ did this past week in a district contest against Raceland. The Lewis County girls will play this Sunday against Russell.

Another option could be to go with a home and home series against an opponent, hosting a game one night and playing at the opponent’s home the next. Or maybe even a doubleheader on a weekend.

“We’re going to do what we can to get in as many games as possible the next few weeks,” Fite said. “We had 12 games scheduled over a three-week stretch and haven’t been able to play hardly any of them.”

On a bright note, COVID numbers and positive cases are decreasing throughout the state. As of Tuesday’s COVID state map and the current incidence rate, roughly half of the counties in Kentucky are in the red, that’s a big decrease from a month ago when nearly all the counties were in the red.

“I’ve made more tweaks or changes than the last five years of my coaching career combined,” Cox said. “Credit to the ADs, staff and players for making themselves available during these times.”