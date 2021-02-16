O’Mara enduring circumstances, ready for one final ride

Four different quarantines, two positive COVID tests and a concussion.

Whitney O’Mara’s senior year at Georgetown College has been anything but normal.

But not much is normal these days.

“It’s just been crazy. Haven’t been able to get in a routine. Things getting canceled, quarantines, some by myself. I’m just trying to get caught up,” O’Mara said.

O’Mara in her final games of her women’s basketball career is still thankful for the opportunity and the time she’s had in college. The Mason County grad originally committed and went to Bellarmine in Louisville for a semester, then transferring over to Georgetown after a semester her freshman year.

In Maysville, O’Mara was one of the key catalysts for years for the Lady Royals, helping her team to a 96-34 record with a regional championship and a semifinal appearance in the 2015 KHSAA Sweet 16. Individually, O’Mara scored 1,433 points, pulled down nearly 500 rebounds and dished out more than 200 assists. She was the 2017 10th Region Player of the Year and was named 2nd Team All-State while averaging 13.2 points per game.

“Looking back at it all, my advice to ones that want to pursue college ball is just to really go where they think they’ll like it. I loved Bellarmine and what they offered, but it never felt like home for me. When I transferred over to Georgetown, it was closer to home and had close people helping me out. I never experienced that until I got there. You have to decide what you like in the future, it’s not just about ball and the environment,” O’Mara said.

In the 2020-21 season, Georgetown has been limited to just 15 games and just one remaining until the Mid-South Conference Tournament starts. The Tigers sit at 3-12 and will have their work cut out if they want to extend their season in the postseason.

O’Mara’s been able to play in 10 of those games, averaging 5.5 points and 1.9 rebounds a game. She’s started in eight games and had a season-high 18 points in a game against Lindsey Wilson on February 6. Just when she thought she was getting in rhythm, they’ve only played two games since due to weather.

“We had some pretty good practices leading into that one, changed up a few things that we were doing. I feel like it sparked something and then we get canceled again,” O’Mara said. “Just trying to get in routine, it’s hard to keep picking back up where we left off.”

O’Mara said the team tests weekly for COVID, if one member of the team tests positive, then another quarantine comes. O’Mara also suffered a concussion earlier in the season causing her to miss some time. She said she tested positive twice for COVID.

“I’ve just been lucky to play as much as I have since everything has gone on,” O’Mara said.

She’s set to graduate in May with a Health Science major. She isn’t quite sure what she wants to pursue once graduated, but will move back home to Maysville to figure it out.

Georgetown is slated for one more regular season game against Shawnee State on February 18 before the Mid-South Conference Tournament begins. They’ll have to play their way into the tournament in a play-in game with an opponent to still be determined.

“We’re hoping to put it all together one last time and get on some type of run and make it through game by game. We’ve got a lot of talent, it’s just been tough with the circumstances,” O’Mara said. “It’s definitely been a long ride but I’ve learned a lot along the way. I’ve learned more on how to do multitasking. School work, basketball, how I’ve got to be more disciplined, doing school work while on the road. I feel like it’s helped me in the long run and working with people, knowing how to communicate with people.”