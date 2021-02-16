Kentucky High School Basketball AP Polls

February 16, 2021 edennison Sports 0

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lexington Catholic (8) 12-0 103 2

2. North Laurel (2) 14-0 90 4

3. Cov. Catholic – 13-2 78 3

4. Lou. Ballard (1) 6-0 77 5

5. Elizabethtown – 9-1 76 8

6. Bowling Green – 11-1 62 1

7. Lou. DeSales – 10-4 27 NR

8. St. Henry – 9-2 24 10

9. Lou. Male – 4-2 19 6

10. Frederick Douglass – 9-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. George Rogers Clark 6. Lou. Trinity 5. McCracken County 5. Johnson Central 4. Ashland Blazer 3. Beechwood 2. Highlands 2. Owensboro Catholic 2. Lyon Co. 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Anderson Co. (11) 15-0 110 1

2. Elizabethtown – 12-0 94 2

3. Boyd Co. – 7-0 80 3

4. Marshall Co. – 13-1 79 4

5. Notre Dame – 11-2 42 T8

6. Ryle – 11-2 35 7

7. Lou. Sacred Heart – 12-3 28 5

8. Bardstown – 13-2 27 NR

9. Cooper – 11-2 25 NR

10. Bullitt East – 9-2 15 6

Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 13. Franklin Co. 11. Bethlehem 10. Lou. Butler 8. North Laurel 8. Wayne Co. 7. George Rogers Clark 6. Graves Co. 6. Russell 1.

All AP member subscribers are eligible to vote in the polls. This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WKYX, Paducah.

Trending Recipes