All “A” state tourney canceled

Robertson County had built up for this week.

A “self quarantine” so to speak, shutting down games after February 6 in their preparations for the All “A” state tournament in Richmond at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

Mother Nature had other plans.

The All “A” state tournament was officially canceled on Tuesday, tournament officials citing the safety for schools in transporting to and from Richmond from around the state.

“It’s definitely a gut punch,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said, Robertson County winning the 10th Region All “A” tournament on January 14 with a 58-46 victory over Bishop Brossart, just their second in program history after winning one in 2018.

“We practiced and prepared to make a deep run in Richmond. At the end of the day, they made the right call. I hate it for all 16 boys’ and girls’ teams, but safety is more important than high school basketball. One bus accident is one too many.”

Robertson County was originally slated to play Harlan, the 13th Region champion, Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Officials announced on Sunday the tournament would be delayed and game times and dates would be altered. The Black Devils were then scheduled to play Thursday at 2:30 p.m., in the revised tournament schedule.

Play was postponed Monday due to the inclement weather and play was supposed to begin Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with Walton-Verona and Bethlehem girls’ getting things started. But come around noon on Tuesday, tournament officials canceled the tournament.

“The 2021 All “A” classic is cancelled. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the All “A” Classic’s twitter account posted.

Some teams had already made the trip to Richmond in preparations for the tournament. The Walton-Verona and Bethlehem girls’ game will still be played Tuesday, the stakes much less with the tournament canceled, however. The Lyon County and Walton-Verona boys’ will also play on Tuesday at EKU. Another game was discussed between the Pikeville and Knott County Central boys.

With COVID, the All “A” state tournament was moved from late January to February and there just isn’t much time left to reschedule and EKU didn’t have much availability to host after this week.

For Robertson County, a team with eight seniors, this was a big event for the Black Devils and the community. In 2018, they had no issues filling their allotment of tickets with McBrayer filled with red and black.

“You feel defeated, feel like you got sucker punched,” Kelsch said. “These kids put a lot in this to go back to Richmond to prove we could be there and deserved to be there. We’re senior laden with experience. With Justin Becker we feel we can compete with anybody at any level. As much as I hated to tell my boys that they can’t come to Richmond, they are resilient and they’ll bounce back.”

They’ll now have to shift their focus quickly back to the regular season and aiming to win a 38th District Tournament.

Sitting at 0-1 in district play with a loss to Harrison County, Robertson County still faces district foes Pendleton County on February 26 and Nicholas County March 1. If they can win those two, they’ll at least clinch a share of the No. 1 seed. But…things could get foggy from there.

If Harrison County defeats Nicholas County, the Thorobreds, Black Devils and Wildcats would all be 2-1 in district play, Pendleton County knocking off Harrison County on February 2 and Nicholas County on February 5. A three-way tiebreaker would then turn to the RPI rating system. As of Tuesday, Robertson County would be in the lead with a rating of .54974, Harrison County is at .49951 and Pendleton County is at .48626. The Wildcats do control their own destiny for the time being if they win on the 26th.

Robertson County is slated to return to action Saturday when they host Rose Hill Christian. With Mother Nature still rearing its head and more snow in the forecast later in the week, no telling if that happens.