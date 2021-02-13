Lady Royals drop triple OT thriller to New Cath

It was a crazy Saturday afternoon at The Fieldhouse.

While both had ample opportunities to win the game, it seemed as if Mason County and Newport Central Catholic wanted to make up for lost time due to games being called off this week with the inclement weather.

It took three overtimes to decide a winner, New Cath finally coming out on top in a 71-67 thriller.

“We were in positions to win the ballgame, just didn’t bounce our way. We fought to the end, started out down 11-0 and battled back and it was nip and tuck. I’d rather lose a game like this then play a game with a running clock. Even though it didn’t turn out with the result we wanted, it’s a great experience for our girls and I’ll think we’ll be better for it,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said.

Despite going 15-of-42 from the free throw line, the Thoroughbreds were able to pull out the victory with their sizeable height advantage, outrebounding the Lady Royals 55-32 in the game.

“I told the girls beforehand that was going to be the keys to us. If we could win the rebounding battle and get more second chances than they get that we would have a good opportunity to be successful today,” New Cath coach Ralph Meyer said. “That was certainly something that we focused on.”

Rachel Payne’s putback to tie things up at 46 got the game to the first overtime. Each had their chances in the final minute from there, New Cath’s Sofia Rodriquez missing a free throw while the Lady Royals Milyn Henry missed a layup in the closing seconds.

Henry redeemed herself in the first overtime, hitting a deep 3-pointer to tie things up at 53 with just 2.5 seconds remaining to get it to a second overtime.

New Cath again held a three-point lead with under a minute to play in the second overtime, but it was Macey Littleton this time knocking one down from deep to tie it up at 58.

“I’m really proud of this group, think they’ve matured a lot. We’ve taken our licks over the years trying to get this group of kids ready this season and moving forward. They’ve really grown up and I’m really proud of them,” Cox said.

The Lady Royals had another chance to win it when Jayden Walton went to the line for two free throws, but missed both with 1.7 seconds remaining, Rylee Turner’s desperation heave for New Cath almost falling at the buzzer.

To a third overtime we go…knotted at 58.

Mason County looked to finally take control with a 64-60 lead and New Cath’s leading scorer Turner fouling out of the game with less than two minutes to play, but New Cath went on a 8-0 run from there, Annie Heck’s two free throws with less than 15 seconds remaining sealing the deal with a 68-64 advantage.

Henry pushed one last time to extend the game knocking down another three, but time wasn’t on the Lady Royals side, forced to take a timeout with none left and New Cath knocking down four free throws to end it.

“It was a good ballgame. Unfortunately someone had to lose, either team was deserving to win and you’ve got to give New Cath a lot of credit for getting the job done,” Cox said.

The size took Mason County some time to adjust, falling in a 11-0 hole before scoring their first point of the game on a Hannah Adkins free throw. That ignited a 10-0 Lady Royals run to get them within one.

The first half of runs continued, New Cath responding with five straight, the Lady Royals then responding with five straight of their own.

New Cath took a 20-18 lead into the half.

No one led by more than five in the second half, New Cath taking a 34-32 lead into the fourth. Four ties and two lead changes took place in the fourth, New Cath unable to close the contest out in the final frame after hitting just 2-of-9 from the line.

Turner led New Cath with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Annie Heck adding 21 as they improved to 6-6 on the season.

“We found a way. Found a way down the stretch. This is a good quality opponent that’s off to a good start. Told my girls before the game they’ve been playing really well. They made us work to earn everything tonight,” Meyer said. “With the coin flip, the officials before the game talked about how if the game goes to a second overtime it goes to the arrow and not the coin flip and I joked with Coach Cox that if it gets to that we should just have a free throw shooting contest between us.”

Payne led the Lady Royals with 24 points, Hannah Adkins and Littleton each chipping in 12. It was Senior Night for the Lady Royals, Payne, Henry and Walton recognized before the game. The Lady Royals snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped to 8-4 on the year.

THOROUGHBREDS 71, LADY ROYALS 67 (3 OT)

NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC — 11-9-14-12-7-5-13 — 71

MASON COUNTY — 8-10-14-14-7-5-9 — 67

New Cath (71) — Turner 24, A. Heck 21, McCloskey 8, Rodriquez 7, Gibson 4, E. Heck 4, Englin 3

Mason (67) — Payne 24, Adkins 12, Littleton 12, Henry 8, Sims 5, Gibbs 3, Thomas 3

3-Pointers: New Cath 6, Mason 9

Free Throws: New Cath 15/42, Mason 8/17

Rebounds: New Cath 55 (Turner 15), Mason 32 (Payne 8)

Turnovers: New Cath 18, Mason 21

Fouls: New Cath 18, Mason 28

Records: Newport Central Catholic 6-6, Mason County 8-4