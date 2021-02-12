Blue Jays pick up win after 17-day layoff

Ripley’s Gabe Fyffe blocks West Union’s Clayton Jones’ attempted shot, Friday in Ripley. The Blue Jays came away with a 84-50 win for their first SHAC victory of the season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

RIPLEY — Having not seen his team for 17 days, Ripley coach Rex Woodward didn’t know what to expect when he showed up for Friday’s afternoon shootaround.

“When I walked in the gym I had joked with them and told them I forgot what some of them looked like,” Woodward said.

The team coming off their fourth quarantine of the season and Woodward in quarantine himself due to a positive COVID test, he also didn’t know what to expect come Friday night in their contest against West Union.

But their defense and rebounding ability pulled them through what turned into be a blowout of the Dragons with a 84-50 Blue Jay victory, earning their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference win of the season.

The Blue Jays got four different players in double figures and forced the Dragons into 27 turnovers as they improved to 4-8 on the season and 1-7 in the SHAC.

“I had to get creative during our quarantine and did a couple things to get the guys to stay confident and felt like that kind of showed tonight. I don’t know if that is what helped or if they just played a good game,” Woodward said.

Cody Germann led the way with 22 points, Daniel Patrick added 19 while Gabe Fyffe and Brayden Hanson poured in 12 apiece in the lopsided affair that had 40 fouls and 50 turnovers attached to it.

“We had way too many turnovers ourselves. You can tell we’ve not been in the gym, been out for quite some time,” Woodward said. “Forcing them into some turnovers to get easy baskets and rebounding was the key to our victory.”

Clayton Jones helped keep West Union in it in the first half, going for 19 in the first 16 minutes as they trailed 40-29 going into the break.

But 13 third quarter turnovers helped get this one out of reach for the Dragons, outscored 25-11 in the frame and down 65-40 headed into the fourth.

“We tried to play fast, they hadn’t practiced in three weeks and didn’t think they’d have their legs under them,” Dragons coach Austin Kingsolver said. “We tried to play fast and our guard play struggled a little bit without Cameron (Campbell). We just didn’t take care of the ball very well. Think we had 19 turnovers in the second half and you’re not going to beat anybody doing that.”

The turnovers continued to pile up from there, adding six more to their total in the fourth with Ripley’s lead getting to as big as 34 in the closing minutes.

The Blue Jays won the rebounding battle 37-21 on the night, Fyffe leading the way with 11 rebounds to go with his status quo double-double average on the season.

“Rebounding has been one of our Achilles’ heels all year long so to win by that margin tonight definitely a key for us,” Woodward said.

Friday’s restart for the Blue Jays program now gives them a flurry of games to close out the regular season, starting with a road contest at Lynchburg-Clay Saturday.

They then play four games in four days from Monday through Thursday before their opening round sectional playoff matchup on February 20 against St. Bernard.

“We’re just treating this as a new season. After the game tonight we said we’re 1-0 in this new season leading into the playoffs and let’s just take it one day at a time, one game at a time,” Woodward said.

The Dragons were without junior leading scorer Cameron Campbell and that will be the case the rest of the season as he’s out with an injury. Jones picked up the slack leading the Dragons with a game-high 24 points, Bobby Gallowitz adding 14 points with seven rebounds, but didn’t get much elsewhere as the Dragons dropped to 2-14 on the season.

“We had some foul trouble. Clayton has really stepped up since Cameron has been out. We haven’t seen that, so it’s nice to have a senior step up and do that. He pretty much carried us there in the first half,” Kingsolver said. “Just need to keep the kids healthy, motivated to play and see where it takes us.”

West Union hosts Manchester Saturday night.

BLUE JAYS 84, DRAGONS 50

WEST UNION — 13-16-11-10 — 50

RIPLEY — 16-24-25-19 — 84

West Union (50) — Jones 24, Gallowitz 14, Knox 4, Blanton 4, Steed 2, Showmaker 2

Ripley (84) — Germann 22, Patrick 19, Fyffe 12, Hanson 12, Bennington 8, Singh 5, Shields 4, Gibbs 2

3-Pointers Made: West Union 3, Ripley 4

Free Throws: West Union 7/18, Ripley 16/26

Rebounds: West Union 21 (Gallowitz 7), Ripley 37 (Fyffe 11)

Turnovers: West Union 27, Ripley 23

Fouls: West Union 23, Ripley 17

Records: West Union (2-14, 1-9), Ripley (4-8, 1-7)