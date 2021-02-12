ROUNDUP: Lady Royals win at Holmes, Eastern Brown claims another Gold Ball

MASON COUNTY 48, HOLMES 38 (GIRLS)

The Lady Royals improved to 8-3 and grabbed their third straight win with a 48-38 victory against Holmes in Covington Friday night.

Rachel Payne led the Lady Royals with 17 points as they put out another stingy defensive effort, holding Holmes to just four second quarter points as they took a 18-13 lead into halftime. They extended the lead to 36-26 by the end of three before closing out the 10-point victory.

Milyn Henry added 12 points for Mason County, Hannah Adkins chipping in seven.

They’ll look to make it four in a row when they host Newport Central Catholic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

EASTERN BROWN 72, LYNCHBURG-CLAY 37 (BOYS)

For the first time in program history, Eastern Brown has gone back-to-back with undefeated seasons in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The Warriors closed out SHAC play with a 13-0 record and improved to 20-1 on the season with a 35-point thrashing of Lynchburg Friday night.

Luke Garrett, Colton Vaughn and Ryan Boone did most of the damage with 52 points combined between the three, Garrett with 21, Vaughn 16 and Boone 15. Vaughn added eight rebounds, Boone dished out seven assists and Garrett hit a team-high three 3-pointers in the win.

The Warriors raced out to leads of 14-3 after the first and 41-16 at halftime to erase any sort of drama in this one as they’ll close out the regular season on Saturday against Washington Courthouse.

CALVARY CHRISTIAN 63, BRACKEN COUNTY 61 (BOYS)

Despite a 25-point effort from Blake Reed, Bracken County couldn’t pull out a road victory at Calvary Christian.

The Polar Bears trailed 33-26 at half and while they were able to rally from a 19-point deficit on Tuesday at Lewis County, came up short Friday night, dropping to 6-10 on the season.

Nathan Jefferson added 10 points for the Polar Bears, Garrett Reynolds with nine, Jushod Commodore eight and Cayden Reed seven.

Bracken County heads to The Fieldhouse Saturday to take on Mason County at 7:30 p.m.