10th Region girls’ basketball team stats leaders

It had been nearly 22 months since the ear-to-ear smile from Darius Miller was last seen on an NBA court.

An Achilles’ injury with a pandemic to follow made for a tough situation for the NBA veteran.

But Miller worked at it day-by-day, focusing on maybe one little task after another to try and return to the court.

“There were days I just had to work on moving my big toe that day and that’s just what it was. Take it day by day, build on it every day,” Miller said on a recent Oklahoma City Thunder Twitter video. “With the pandemic, you really had limited resources.”

After signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in July of 2019, Miller suffered the Achilles’ injury a month later and would sideline him the entire 2019-20 season. While he was cleared for activity right before the NBA restart and the Pelicans making their push for a possible playoff spot late last season, he wasn’t quite ready for the wear and tear of an NBA game yet.

The wait continued, as did the rehab process.

And then a trade.

It would be the first time Miller called another place home besides New Orleans in his NBA career, headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It was tough,” Miller said to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman. “I tried to take it day by day. I had a lot of good people in my corner, a lot of support. And then I looked up and got to come to this organization where I have a ton of resources.”

But while cleared for game action at the beginning of the season, a lot of DNPs came Miller’s way, playing in just six of the Thunder’s first 22 games so far. But as the team has been ravaged by COVID and a limited roster lately, Miller is making the most of his opportunity playing in the last four games for the Thunder.

He logged a season-high 14 minutes of action to go with nine points in a February 5 loss to Minnesota, Miller connecting on three 3-pointers, while grabbing two rebounds, two assists and one of those ear-to-ear smiles the people of Maysville and the Commonwealth have seen a time or two before in his early days of playing at Mason County and the University of Kentucky.

“I was trying to figure out how to walk again last year around this part of the season. So I’m just happy to be able to get out here and compete and play basketball again,” Miller said. “I just try not to take any of these moments for granted. I really appreciate the position that I’m in and I know that playing basketball for a living is a blessing. I just come out and have fun with it every day.”

While pretty much in a rebuild with draft picks stockpiled for the foreseeable future and 11 of 17 players on the roster age 25 or younger, the Thunder are having fun, competing and staying within striking distance of a final playoff spot, just a game and a half out as they take on the world champion Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night.

Miller may not be in the long term plans for the franchise, but lately he’s taking advantage of a team currently limited due to COVID, only having eight to nine guys active over the past week on game nights. First year coach Mark Daigneault has taken notice too.

“He’s really a smart player that’s extremely skilled,” Daigneault said to the Oklahoman. “He can really shoot the ball. He’s played a lot of NBA minutes, he’s seen a lot of things. It’s like riding a bike with some of these things for him.”

For the time being, Miller is just making the most of his opportunity and happy to be back doing what he loves, sometimes when going through the grind of an NBA season, that could get lost.

“I’m having a blast, man,” Miller said. “After spending the last year not being able to get on the basketball court, it’s really helped me love the game again. I’m just trying to take every advantage of the opportunity that I have here in this culture.”