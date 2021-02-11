10th Region girls’ basketball team stats leaders

Points Per Game
Rank; School; Average
Scott — 63.3
Montgomery County — 57.1
George Rogers Clark — 54.5
Robertson County — 53.2
Mason County — 51.6
Bishop Brossart — 51.5
Paris — 49.2
Bourbon County — 48.2
Pendleton County — 47.0
Campbell County — 46.1
Nicholas County — 45.8
Harrison County — 43.4
St. Patrick — 43.1
Bracken County — 39.5
Augusta — 39.2
Points Allowed Per Game
Rank; School; Average
Bishop Brossart — 28.2
Pendleton County — 42.8
Mason County — 44.1
Harrison County — 46.5
George Rogers Clark — 46.7
Montgomery County — 48.1
Scott — 49.4
St. Patrick — 49.7
Nicholas County — 52.0
Paris — 52.3
Bracken County — 52.3
Robertson County — 52.8
Bourbon County — 53.5
Augusta — 54.8
Campbell County — 55.2
Field Goal %
Rank; School; Average
Bishop Brossart — 41.5
George Rogers Clark — 40.1
Robertson County — 38.2
Scott — 37.9
Mason County — 36.5
Paris — 36.5
Montgomery County — 36.4
Harrison County — 36.2
Campbell County — 35.8
Nicholas County — 34.6
St. Patrick — 33.8
Pendleton County — 31.1
Bourbon County — 30.6
Bracken County — 29.8
Augusta — 25.8
3-Point %
Rank; School; Average
Robertson County — 42.6
Scott — 31.3
Montgomery County — 29.4
Nicholas County — 27.3
Mason County — 27.3
Campbell County — 27.0
Bishop Brossart — 27.0
George Rogers Clark — 26.4
Paris — 26.2
Bracken County — 24.7
Harrison County — 24.3
Bourbon County — 23.3
Augusta — 21.4
St. Patrick — 19.7
Pendleton County — 17.3
Free Throw %
Rank; School; Average
Campbell County — 68.6
Nicholas County — 67.1
Scott — 65.2
Bishop Brossart — 65.1
Robertson County — 62.7
Mason County — 60.9
George Rogers Clark — 59.0
Paris — 58.7
Harrison County — 58.1
Montgomery County — 56.6
Pendleton County — 56.1
Augusta — 55.5
St. Patrick — 55.3
Bourbon County — 54.7
Bracken County — 47.1
Rebounds Per Game
Rank; School; Average
Bourbon County — 36.3
Montgomery County — 36.2
Scott — 35.0
Pendleton County — 34.9
Augusta — 33.7
Mason County — 32.4
George Rogers Clark — 30.0
Campbell County — 29.3
Harrison County — 28.2
Paris — 27.5
Robertson County — 26.6
Nicholas County — 26.5
Bishop Brossart — 25.7
Bracken County — 25.5
St. Patrick — 22.6