Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, February 10

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Championships, Tyumen, Russia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at Providence

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at North Carolina (Greensboro)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

CBSSN — Northern Iowa at Drake

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Mississippi State

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — DePaul at St. John’s

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Phoenix

NBAGL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City Stars vs. Erie Bayhawks, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at NY Rangers

SKIING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy (taped)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

