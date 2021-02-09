MSU Hall of Famer Mickey Wells Passes Away

MOREHEAD — Mickey Wells, the winningest head coach in Morehead State women’s basketball history and a Morehead State Athletic Hall of Fame member, passed away in Morehead on Feb. 8.

Wells won 156 games over a nine-year tenure from 1975-84 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Wells led the Eagles to three 20-win seasons and three conference titles (one OVC, two Kentucky Women’s Intercollegiate Conference).

“Mickey Wells set the tone for all the future successes of our women’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Jaime Gordon. “In the early days of OVC women’s basketball, his guidance led Morehead State to be an elite program. He had continued to be a loyal fan of all our teams and student-athletes and a cherished member of the Morehead community. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed.”

A native of Manchester, Ohio – and born in 1941 – Wells was 156-91 and 40-23 in the OVC during his stint as the head coach. In 1978-79, he led the Eagles to a 28-4 record which still stands as the best season in program history. The Eagles posted 15 consecutive wins that year, also still the program record.

Wells was known as a gifted recruiter who was able to get the utmost talent at MSU. He coached eight players who scored 1,000 or more points, and his teams routinely averaged more than 80 points per game in the early days of the NCAA women’s game.

Wells also served as the director of intramurals at MSU. As the director he increased the number of activities offered by the University from 10 to 42 and significantly increased participation in all sports.

Wells’ son Kelly played basketball at Morehead State and now serves as the Director of Athletics at Pikeville (Ky.) after serving as head men’s basketball coach for 13 seasons. Kelly Wells coached Mason County to a KHSAA state basketball title in 2003.

Wells played college basketball at Miami (Ohio) for one semester before transferring to MSU. He played one season of basketball and participated in track and field for four years. As a member of the track and field team he set then-school records in high jump and long jump. He graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in 1964 and got his Master’s Degree in 1966.

