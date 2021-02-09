MSU Hall of Famer Mickey Wells Passes Away

OHSAA postseason basketball pairings are all set now.

Three area teams: Peebles girls (No. 4 in AP D-IV poll), Eastern Brown’s boys (No. 5 in AP D-III poll) and Eastern Brown’s girls (No. 6 in AP D-III poll), will enter postseason play ranked and earned themselves high seeds in their respective district draws.

Sectional play for the girls’ gets underway on Saturday, while the boys’ will start sectional action the following Saturday.

Here’s a look at the matchups for the six area schools with postseason set to begin February 13.

BOYS

Ripley (3-8) vs St. Bernard (4-12), Saturday, Feb. 20, 12 p.m.

Hit with four different quarantines due to COVID throughout the season, Ripley has been unable to pick up much momentum as they head into postseason. They did however pick up a favorable draw, avoiding both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Southwest Division IV bracket. The Blue Jays enter as the No. 6 seed and if they can knock off No. 8 St. Bernard, a matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati Christian looms on February 23.

If Ripley wants to go deep in the postseason, they’ve got the balance to do it, four different players averaging in double figures led by Braiden Bennington’s 14.3 points per game. Cody Germann (14.1 ppg), Gabe Fyffe (12.9 ppg) and Daniel Patrick (10.9) also pull in double figures a night. Fyffe has really come on towards the tail end of the season before their last quarantine, also pulling down 11.8 rebounds per game for a nightly double-double average.

Georgetown (15-4) vs Clark-Montessori (2-15), Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Another team with balance is the Georgetown G-Men. Georgetown can clinch an SBAAC National Division title this week with wins over Clermont-Northeastern and Bethel-Tate and carry that momentum over into the postseason when they open up as the No. 6 seed in the Southwest Division III bracket. They’ll first take on the No. 19 seed Clark-Montessori on Feb. 24 and hope to advance to the Saturday, Feb. 27 sectional final at Western Brown.

Nate Kratzer leads the G-Men quartet in double figures with 14.4 points per game. Carson Miles (13.3 ppg), Blake Tolle (13.1 ppg) and Blaise Burrows (11.9 ppg) all also land in double figures for the 15-4 G-Men, two of tose losses to the No. 5 team in the state in Eastern Brown.

Eastern Brown (19-1) vs River Valley-Alexander winner, Friday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.

The Warriors earned a well-deserved bye to start off Southeast Division III sectional play, as they’ll await the River Valley-Alexander winner with their postseason run starting Feb. 26.

Eastern’s lone hiccup was to Fairland, the No. 1 seed in the Southeast bracket, while they won’t face Fairland again in the postseason unless the two make a deep run, a potential matchup against undefeated Wheelersburg could take place for a district title. Each would have to win two games to make that happen.

In their 19-1 start to the season, the No. 3 seed Warriors have been downright dominant, outscoring teams by an average score of 62-39 each game. The team is paced by Luke Garrett’s 16 points per game while Colton Vaughn scores 12.4 a night to go with 9.3 rebounds a game. Trent Hundley is a capable third scorer with 10.6 points per game while Ryan Boone brings in 8.7 points per game and is the team’s leading assist man.

West Union (2-13) vs Piketon (12-5), Monday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

A first round sectional rematch will take place when the No. 27 seed Dragons take on the No. 6 seed Red Streaks on February 22.

West Union will look for some revenge after a 42-38 loss to Piketon in sectional action last season.

Peebles (7-3) vs South Gallia-Sciotoville winner, Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Another team hit with multiple quarantines throughout the season were the Peebles Indians, only 10 games into their season to date.

Peebles drew the No. 7 seed in the Southeast Division IV bracket, getting a bye before they take on the South Gallia-Sciotoville winner on February 27.

Manchester (1-10) vs Waterford (6-8), Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

The one-win Greyhounds will hope to wear Cinderella’s shoe throughout the postseason, starting with Waterford on February 24.

GIRLS

Ripley (6-9) vs Felicity-Franklin (5-9), Saturday, Feb. 13, 4 p.m.

The Lady Jays will face SBAAC opponent Felicity-Franklin to open up Division IV Southwest District postseason play. Ripley has struggled without its floor general in Azyiah Williams, out the rest of the season with an injury. The two did not face one another in the regular season, Felicity entering as the No. 5 seed, Ripley as the No. 6. The Lady Jays task in this one will be trying to shut down Anna Swisshelm, the SBAAC’s leading scorer with 23.3 points per game. Swisshelm makes a living at the line, getting to the charity stripe 160 times this season and knocking down 125 of those attempts.

The winner then gets the No. 4 Fayetteville-Perry/No. 9 Middletown Christian winner on February 18 at 8 p.m.

Eastern Brown (19-2) vs West Union (2-15), Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

The Lady Warriors have losses to just Peebles and North Adams on the season as they’ll begin their quest for another district title against SHAC foe West Union.

Eastern’s depth is one of the deepest in the district and will be a threat as the No. 3 seed to come out on top. West Union is the No. 30 seed and struggled to get much momentum going throughout the season.

The Lady Warriors will be expected to meet North Adams in the district final if the two can handle their business beforehand, setting up a possible rematch from last season’s playoff matchup when North Adams won the region semifinal between the two. The two split their regular season matchups this season.

The winner of Eastern Brown/West Union faces the No. 14 Oak Hill/No. 19 Huntington winner on February 17 at 7 p.m.

Peebles (15-1) vs Eastern Pike/Clay winner, Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

The Lady Indians get a bye in the first round and will await the winner of the Eastern Pike/Portsmouth Clay winner on February 20. Peebles earned the No. 2 seed overall in the Southeast’s Division IV District and aims for a deep postseason run after a region semifinal appearance a season ago. The Lady Indians will be favored to make it out of district play and if they are able to get through, would then face the Central District No. 1 bracket winner.

Peebles is led by Jacey Justice, who is averaging 31 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.0 steals a contest. The Western Carolina signee can also count on Payton Johnson (15.1 ppg) and Lily Gray (12.3 ppg) if teams put all the focus on her.

If Peebles can get past its first opponent, they’ll then face the No. 7 Belpre/No. 10 Symmes Valley winner on February 25 at 7 p.m.

Manchester (6-11) vs Paint Valley (10-6), Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

The Lady Hounds will look to pull an upset off in their opening round game, entering as the No. 11 seed and taking on No. 6 seed Paint Valley. The matchup takes place February 20 and Brooke Kennedy and the bunch are hoping to get to at least February 25, when they’d then most likely have to take on the No. 3 seed Trimble.

Kennedy is currently averaging 17.6 points and 13 rebounds a game, the Thomas More commit surpassing both the 1,000 point and 1,000 rebound mark this season. Emily Sweeney has been consistent from deep, knocking down 42 3-pointers on the season and putting up 10.5 points a game.

With Hannah Hobbs’ early season-ending injury hurting their depth, what they get elsewhere will determine how far they can go.

Georgetown (11-7) vs Seven Hills (1-2), Saturday, Feb. 13, 12:30 p.m.

The Lady G-men enter as the No. 5 seed and hope to win their first two games to set up a possible matchup with SBAAC foe Williamsburg for a sectional title. Seven Hills is the No. 13 seed and as the OHSAA bracket shows, have only played three games this season.

Georgetown is led by dynamic duo Maddi Benjamin (15.9 ppg) and Torie Utter (18.4 ppg), the two combining for 34.3 points per game. The Lady G-Men also have Becky Roblero-Solis (10.6 ppg) and Grace Burrows (5.8 ppg), more than capable of putting the ball in the hoop. The Lady G-Men been plagued by COVID quarantines, only able to play four games in the month of January.

If Georgetown comes out on top, they’d then face No. 12 Clark Montessori on February 18 at 8 p.m.