Ohio Prep Basketball AP Polls

BOYS
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (17) 15-3 209
2, Mentor (4) 12-0 173
3, Cin. St. Xavier 14-2 118
4, Cin. Elder 15-3 100
5, Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 97
6, Can. McKinley 12-4 80
7, Hilliard Bradley 13-2 76
7, Gahanna Lincoln 13-2 76
9, Centerville (1) 14-3 69
10, Massillon Jackson 15-2 50
(tie) Westerville Cent. 12-2 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Cle. St. Ignatius 20. Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Thomas Worthington 17.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (15) 14-2 203
2, Lima Shawnee (2) 17-1 164
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 17-0 145
4, Rossford (1) 17-0 121
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 16-0 120
6, Akr. Buchtel 11-2 76
7, Struthers 16-0 69
8, Vincent Warren 13-2 52
9, Cin. Woodward 15-3 37
10, Hamilton Ross 17-3 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. McNicholas 35.Warrensville Hts. 24. Cin. Indian Hill 22. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Trotwood-Madison 13. Waverly 13.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (13) 17-1 205
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3) 8-1 156
3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 18-0 136
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 12-0 132
5, Sardinia Eastern (1) 18-1 114
6, Fredericktown 16-1 76
7, Beverly Ft. Frye 14-2 69
8, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 59
9, Cin. Taft 9-3 53
10, Wheelersburg 16-1 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 27. 11, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. 13, Collins Western Reserve 19. 14, Richwood N. Union (1) 18. 15, Spring. Shawnee 14. 16, Cin. Summit Country Day 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp 15-1 166
2, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 20-0 158
3, New Boston Glenwood (10) 17-1 155
4, Ottoville (1) 16-2 142
5, McDonald (1) 16-0 106
6, Columbus Grove (1) 14-2 91
7, Cin. College Prep 9-1 85
8, Botkins (1) 17-3 72
9, Richmond Hts. (3) 9-4 63
10, Cedarville (1) 15-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 35. Malvern 25. Glouster Trimble 17. Minster 13.
GIRLS
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girl’s high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18) 19-0 202
2, Newark (2) 19-1 166
3, Mason 17-0 140
4, Centerville 18-2 128
5, Tol. Notre Dame 9-1 121
6, Dublin Coffman 17-1 81
7, Can. Glenoak 14-4 65
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 15-1 58
9, Huber Hts. Wayne 14-3 53
10, Bellbrook (1) 18-3 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (6) 18-1 182
2, Napoleon (7) 17-1 172
3, Granville (1) 19-1 137
4, McArthur Vinton County (1) 19-1 126
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 19-0 108
6, Lima Bath 18-2 95
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 15-3 85
8, Poland Seminary 18-1 79
9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 46
10, Circleville 12-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 203
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 17-0 157
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 21-0 143
4, Beverly Ft. Frye 17-1 119
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 98
6, Sardinia Eastern 20-2 88
7, Willard 16-2 70
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19-1 66
9, Cin. Purcell Marian 15-2 60
10, Worthington Christian 17-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (18) 20-1 199
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 18-1 161
3, Minster 19-1 153
4, Peebles 14-1 138
5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-1 107
6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 17-2 85
(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1 7-1 85
8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-3 51
9, Cin. Country Day 12-1 44
10, Newark Cath. 11-1 43
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.