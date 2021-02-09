10th Region Media Basketball Polls

February 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark — 304 (19)

2. Montgomery County — 283

3. Mason County — 258

4. Scott — 252

5. Campbell County — 230

6. Robertson County — 211

7. Bishop Brossart — 178

8. Harrison County — 168

9. Bourbon County — 159

10. Pendleton County — 120

11. Augusta — 118

12. Bracken County — 97

13. Calvary Christian — 96

14. Nicholas County — 51

15. Paris — 50

16. St. Patrick — 19

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Scott — 233 (10)

2. George Rogers Clark — 226 (6)

3. Bishop Brossart — 213

4. Mason County — 181

5. Montgomery County — 167

6. Paris — 173

7. Campbell County — 148

8. Bourbon County — 130

9. Harrison County — 102

10. Nicholas County — 100

11. Pendleton County — 75

12. St. Patrick — 60

13. Augusta — 39

14. Robertson County — 37

15. Bracken County — 36

Trending Recipes