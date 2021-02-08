Prep Schedule

LEWIS COUNTY 55, GREENUP COUNTY 41 (GIRLS)

Jay Fite picked up his 200th career win as a coach on Saturday evening in the Lady Lions 55-41 victory over Greenup County.

Fite is in his 11th season at Lewis County with two seasons also spent a couple of seasons with the Bracken County boys’ program from 2006-08.

The Lady Lions are off to a 6-1 start to the season, their best start with Fite at the helm.

MASON COUNTY 39, PARIS 37 (GIRLS)

The Lady Royals picked up a marquee win against one of the teams many consider in the top echelon of the 10th Region.

With both teams shooting a low percentage from the field, a lot of rebounds were to be had and the Lady Royals took advantage with a plus-11 edge on the glass to knock off the Lady Hounds.

Hannah Adkins led the Lady Royals with 12 points as they improved to 7-3 on the season and picking up their biggest win of the season to date. Rachel Payne and Jayden Walton added eight points, Avery Sims playing a big part in the rebounding edge with seven rebounds.

Mason County looks to make it three wins in a row on Monday when they host Holmes.

MASON COUNTY 60, ELLIOTT COUNTY 49 (BOYS)

A career-high 17 points from Phillip Bierley got Mason County to 9-3 on the season with a win over Elliott County Saturday night at The Fieldhouse.

Bierley led three different Royals in double figures, Terrell Henry adding 14 points and AP Perry chipping in 10.

After a high-scoring first half in which the Royals led 40-31, things slowed down in the second half, the Royals pulling out the 11-point victory.

Mason County hopes to hit double-digit wins on the season Tuesday when they host Bishop Brossart.

PEEBLES 111, WEST UNION 33 (GIRLS)

Jacey Justice set a single-game scoring record for the school with a 55-point effort in a win over West Union Saturday night.

Justice broke her older brother Beau’s previous record. She also added nine assists, hit seven 3-pointers and swiped six steals.

The Lady Indians are now 14-1 on the season. They’ll look to clinch a SHAC title this week when they face Fairfield.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 78, BRACKEN COUNTY 51 (BOYS)

After playing tight with 10th Region front runner George Rogers Clark for a quarter, the mighty Cardinals pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Polar Bears 18-4 and a 36-18 halftime lead.

Cayden Reed led the Polar Bears with 15 points, Blake Reed adding 14 while Jushod Commodore had 10.

Bracken County dropped to 5-9 and host Madison Central on Monday.

FLEMING COUNTY 69, POWELL COUNTY 64 (BOYS)

The free throw line was the difference when Fleming County went down to Stanton and came away with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers hit 14-of-18 from the line, the Pirates at 9-of-18 for the five-point difference in the contest.

Landen Lutz paced the Panthers with 19 points, Adam Hargett adding 16 points and eight rebounds while Lucas Jolly chipped in 11, the Panthers improving to 3-6 on the season.

They take the floor next on Tuesday at Morgan County.

EASTERN BROWN 70, WARREN 47 (BOYS)

The Warriors ran it to 19-1 on the season with a 23-point victory after a long bus ride to Washington County to take on Warren.

Ryan Boone led four Warriors starters in double figures with 20 points. Colton Vaughn added 17 points and 13 rebounds with five assists, Luke Garrett with 16 points and four steals, Trent Hundley chipping in 10 points.

Just one game separates the Warriors from a second straight gold ball and undefeated season in SHAC play when they play at Lynchburg-Clay on Friday before hosting Washington Court House on Saturday to close out regular season play.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 84, ROBERTSON COUNTY 60 (BOYS)

With no Justin Becker and Sebastian Dixon due to injury, the Black Devils were outmanned on Saturday night against Campbell County in a 24-point loss, dropping their second straight contest.

Brandon Dice led the Black Devils with 21 points and four assists, Tanner Horn adding 16 points with eight rebounds.

Robertson County (7-3) will now get over a week to rest before their All “A” state matchup with Harlan on February 17.

AUGUSTA 56, COVINGTON LATIN 21 (GIRLS)

Reagan Tackett led the Lady Panthers to their third win of the season with a 56-21 victory, leading 12 Augusta players in the scoring column with 10 points.

Laci Tackett had eight points with six rebounds, Cecilia Tarvin seven points and 10 rebounds, Emma Young and Lexy Brooks adding six points, both adding four rebounds while Young had five assists.

Augusta hosts Lewis County Monday.