Sports on TV

February 8, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, February 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Furman

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPNU — Coppin State at Norfolk State

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas

ESPNU — Jackson State at Southern

FS1 — Ohio State at Maryland

11 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Brigham Young

FS1 — San Jose State at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

FS1 — South Carolina at Connecticut

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Charlotte

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

SKIING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Naltar Gilgit, Pakistan (taped)

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Naltar Gilgit, Pakistan

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Naltar Gilgit, Pakistan (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly SC vs. FC Bayern Munich, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

Tuesday, February 9

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

11 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico State at Colorado State

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Nashville

SKIING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships (taped)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships (taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

