Here is this week’s edition of 10 things in the 10th, we’re one month into the season now, let’s keep it rolling!
— How about the competitive balance in the boys’ 38th District so far? In three district games this past week, they were decided by a total of five points. Pendleton County came out with a 2-0 record, winning by two at Harrison County Tuesday and by two at home against Nicholas County on Friday. Harrison County defeated Robertson County by one on Thursday. The Wildcats control their own destiny and have their shot to clinch the No. 1 seed come February 26 against Robertson County in Falmouth. If the Black Devils can win that one and defeat Nicholas County and Harrison County defeats Nicholas County, then they’re looking at a three-way tie for first place in the district. An interesting couple weeks ahead in the 38th for sure.
— The Scott High Lady Eagles are the first team to make their way to the 10th Region Tournament. With just three teams in the 37th District when Calvary Christian opted out before the season, the No. 1 seed gets a first round bye and a berth to region. Scott earned that right with a 41-36 win over Bishop Brossart, having already knocked off Campbell County. Scott’s been led by Mya Meredith, who’s been everywhere, currently ranking first in points, third in field goal percentage, third In 3-point percentage, ninth in free throw percentage, 15th in rebounds, second in assists, ninth in blocks and first in steals in the latest stats report.
— While the KABC girls’ Region Player of the Year (senior only) race seems to be clear cut between two people (Meredith and Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer), the boys’ race should be an intriguing one. Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette (18 ppg, 12 rpg, 65% FG) is probably the front runner, but other suitors include George Rogers Clark’s Jared Wellman (19 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 36 3PM), Bishop Brossart’s Stephen Verst (19 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 85% FT), Scott’s Grant Proffit (17 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Pendleton County’s Tredyn Thomas (20.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 56% FG) and Campbell County’s Garrett Beiting (18.1 ppg, 22 3PM).
— Bishop Brossart’s Carson Schirmer made his season debut on Saturday, missing the first nine games due to an injury. The senior Schirmer scored 19 points in the Mustangs 65-35 victory over Villa Madonna, Schirmer hitting 9-of-16 shots from the field. He currently has 915 career points. It’s a big week for the Mustangs, headed to The Fieldhouse on Tuesday to take on Mason County with Scott looming on Friday in a key 37th District matchup.
— It’s been a pretty impressive eight-day stretch for the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals. They’ve went 4-0 against Mason County, Ryle, Paris and Bowling Green. After a 4-3 start to the season, GRC sits at 9-3 and looking primed for another run at a 10th Region title. The Lady Cardinals have earned the No. 1 spot in my rankings.
— Augusta’s Kason Hinson put up the second highest point total in a game in the region on Friday against Ryle. Hinson poured in 37 points in the Panthers 80-79 loss in overtime. Hinson hit 10 of 19 shots from the field and knocked down 17-of-23 free throws to go with eight rebounds. The Panthers were 45 seconds away from a six-game winning streak and an 8-2 start to the season, but Ryle rallied from a 67-56 deficit to eventually pull the contest out in overtime. Hinson has really picked up his play as of late, scoring 133 points in the Panthers last five games.
— Teams that were unable to get in any games this past week include the Bourbon County boys, Calvary Christian boys Bourbon County girls and Montgomery County girls. On a positive, that list dwindled from eight teams the prior week that didn’t have any action. All four are slated to return to action at some point this week.
— Nicholas County’s Dalton Davenport is the latest 1,000 point club member. Davenport accomplished the feat on Friday against Pendleton County. The senior is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Bluejackets and is the team’s leading rebounder with 6.2 a game.
— Boys’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Montgomery County
3. Mason County
4. Scott
5. Campbell County
6. Robertson County
7. Bishop Brossart
8. Harrison County
9. Pendleton County
10. Bourbon County
Next up: Calvary Christian
— Girls’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Scott
3. Bishop Brossart
4. Montgomery County
5. Mason County
6. Paris
7. Campbell County
8. Bourbon County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: Pendleton County