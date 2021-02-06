Local Results

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooper at Augusta, PPD

George Rogers Clark 78, Bracken County 51

Campbell County 84, Robertson County 60

Mason County 60, Elliott County 49

Fleming County 69, Powell County 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta 56, Covington Latin 21

Lewis County 54, Greenup County 40

Lexington Christian 57, Bracken County 18

Mason County 39, Paris 37

Perry County Central 59, Fleming County 56

Robertson County 53, Dayton 33

Rose Hill Christian 43, St. Patrick 21

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown 70, Warren 47

Felicity-Franklin at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteoak 67, Peebles 46

Georgetown 56, Clinton-Massie 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles 111, West Union 33

