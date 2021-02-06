Prep Schedule

February 06, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 6
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Central Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College
CBSSN — Toledo at Ball State
ESPN — Alabama at Missouri
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma
FOX — Seton Hall at Connecticut
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
CBS — Kansas at West Virginia
CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington
ESPN — Florida at Louisiana State
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Memphis
FS1 — St. John’s at Providence
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Illinois
3 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at South Carolina
4 p.m.
CBS — Washington at Oregon
CBSSN — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Auburn
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
5 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at Marquette
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Wyoming
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2 — Central Florida at Tulsa
ESPNU — Indiana State at Northern Iowa
PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon State
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan State
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Massachusetts at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Southern California
ESPNU — California State (Bakersfield) at California (Irvine)
FS1 — Utah State at Fresno State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Saint Peter’s at Manhattan
6 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona State
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Denver at Nebraska (Omaha)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Towson at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Nebraska
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Sacramento
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Dallas
NFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBS — NFL Honors: From Tampa, Fla.
NHL NETWORK
3 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at St. Louis
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto
10 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary
RUGBY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: France at Italy (taped)
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at England (taped)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Worcester (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Fulham
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United (taped)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at C.F. Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Finals
X GAMES
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo. (taped)
Sunday, February 7
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Indiana
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Xavier at Villanova
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Wichita State
4 p.m.
FS1 — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne
10 p.m.
FS1 — California at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida State at Miami
SECN — Missouri at Auburn
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPN2 — Indiana at Iowa
3 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State
COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Denver at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa vs. Ohio State
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic Finals, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas (taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
LUGE
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: Luge World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBS — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Washington
3 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Columbus
RUGBY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Brom at Tottenham Hotspur
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
9:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al-Duhail SC, Fifth-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
1 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: SE Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Arsenal
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATL: Meet 3, Fayetteville, Ark.
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia