Sports on TV

February 6, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, February 6

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis

BOWLING

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Central Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball State

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma

FOX — Seton Hall at Connecticut

FS1 — DePaul at Butler

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

CBS — Kansas at West Virginia

CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington

ESPN — Florida at Louisiana State

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Memphis

FS1 — St. John’s at Providence

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Illinois

3 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at South Carolina

4 p.m.

CBS — Washington at Oregon

CBSSN — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Auburn

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

5 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Marquette

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Wyoming

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Tulsa

ESPNU — Indiana State at Northern Iowa

PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon State

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Massachusetts at Rhode Island

ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado

10 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Southern California

ESPNU — California State (Bakersfield) at California (Irvine)

FS1 — Utah State at Fresno State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Peter’s at Manhattan

6 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona State

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at Nebraska (Omaha)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Towson at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Sacramento

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBS — NFL Honors: From Tampa, Fla.

NHL NETWORK

3 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto

10 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Calgary

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: France at Italy (taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at England (taped)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Worcester (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Fulham

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United (taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at C.F. Monterrey

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Finals

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo. (taped)

Sunday, February 7

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany (taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Indiana

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Xavier at Villanova

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Wichita State

4 p.m.

FS1 — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne

10 p.m.

FS1 — California at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at Miami

SECN — Missouri at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — Indiana at Iowa

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State

COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Denver at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11:30 a.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa vs. Ohio State

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic Finals, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

LUGE

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: Luge World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBS — Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Washington

3 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Columbus

RUGBY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Brom at Tottenham Hotspur

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

9:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al-Duhail SC, Fifth-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: SE Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Arsenal

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATL: Meet 3, Fayetteville, Ark.

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

Trending Recipes