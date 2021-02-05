Royals use bench, big third to pull away from Panthers

FLEMINGSBURG — The usual suspects have done the job for the most part this season for Mason County.

While that continued to be the case Friday against Fleming County, it was a few guys off the bench helping the Royals start a new streak against their county rivals in a 93-74 victory over the Panthers.

The Royals got 24 points from their bench, a lot of those coming in the second quarter when they needed them most to take a halftime lead. Then it was the usual suspects such doing the majority of the closing in the second half. The Royals outscored the Panthers 51-33 in the second half on the way to victory, avenging a loss towards the end of last season that ended a 21-game winning streak over Fleming County.

“We’ve got guys that’s on the bench that can come in and have career nights like that. Give a lot of credit to those guys, being patient and waiting their time,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “We just came out too relaxed. Made a great adjustment at halftime, kids got downhill and continued to attack. We were just too relaxed in the first half against the zone. Nate Mitchell started attacking, shooters started knocking down shots, Terrell doing his thing and Phillip really finished around the rim.”

The game started and pretty much stayed at a frantic pace, both liking to get out in transition and score as quickly as possible.

It was Landen Lutz doing a lot of the scoring early, his 14 first quarter points giving Fleming County a 27-23 lead after one.

“Probably the best quarter, if not the best half of the season we put together so far. Kids were ready to play, had a good practice yesterday and carried that over into the game tonight,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said. Biggs the former coach at Mason County for three seasons. “Kids played hard, were ready to go, listened and executed. We’ll build off that because this is one of the best basketball teams we’ll play all year.”

Needing a boost after some defensive gambling that didn’t pay off, it was Isaac Marshall and Julius Booker knocking down trifectas to give the Royals a 42-41 halftime lead.

“I thought we gambled a lot there in the first half. We were reaching and not staying in front of the basketball which resulted in an advantage for them on the offensive end,” Kirk said. “We know when we apply the pressure like that we’re going to give up baskets from time to time. We can’t worry about it, we have to get the ball out and attack the other way.”

But then Panther turnovers started to rack up. A total of 22 of them in the game and Mason County getting 31 points off them proved to be a big difference maker. They may have given up 93 points, but the miscues on the offensive end can point to that.

“The breakdowns were on offense because we turned the ball over. They got 31 points off live ball turnovers. Take that away and they only score 63 points. I was very happy with the set defense and slowing down their action. Didn’t allow them to sprint up the floor and just get layups so I was happy with that. The 22 turnovers they converted into 31 points and that was the difference in the game,” Biggs said.

The Royals took advantage, especially in the third when they exploded for 32 points to turn a one-point lead at the half to a 74-57 advantage after three.

They’d build the lead to as large as 26 in the fourth with a little over two minutes to play before the Panthers closed on a 9-2 run to end the game.

Back to the usual suspects, the Royals got 26 points and 13 rebounds from Terrell Henry as he continues his strong start to his sophomore season. Nate Mitchell went for 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Phillip Bierley had a big third quarter on his way to 13 points for the game.

Marshall added 11 off the bench, Mason Butler chipping in eight and Booker with five. AP Perry swiped five steals to go with his nine points.

Mason County is now 8-3 on the season, a solid start for a team that lost seven seniors, six of them with significant playing time. They’ll look to make it 9-3 on Saturday when they host Elliott County at 6 p.m.

Fleming County drops to 2-6, getting a big night from Lutz after his blazing start and finishing with 24 points. Lucas Jolly added 18 points, Jayden Argo and Zander Moore with 10 points apiece, Argo collecting eight rebounds, Moore with six.

Fleming County finished the night shooting 56.4 percent from the field.

The Panthers will get on the bus Saturday and head to Stanton to take on Powell County at 2:30 p.m.

ROYALS 93, PANTHERS 74

MASON COUNTY – 23-19-32-19 — 93

FLEMING COUNTY – 27-14-16-17 — 74

Mason (93) – Henry 26, Mitchell 16, Bierley 13, Marshall 11, Perry 9, Butler 8, Schumacher 5, Booker 5

Fleming (74) – Lutz 24, Jolly 18, Argo 10, Moore 10, Hargett 9, Hickerson 2, High 1

Field Goals: Mason 36/76, Fleming 31/55

3-Pointers: Mason 11/27, Fleming 5/15

Free Throws: Mason 10/16, Fleming 7/16

Rebounds: Mason 41 (Henry 13), Fleming 32 (Argo 8)

Assists: Mason 19 (Mitchell 6), Fleming 14 (Jolly and Hargett 4)

Turnovers: Mason 9, Fleming 22

Fouls: Mason 18, Fleming 12

Records: Mason County 8-3, Fleming County 2-6