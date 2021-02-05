Local Results

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ryle 80, Augusta 79 (OT)

Campbell County 63, Bracken County 30

Mason County 93, Fleming County 74

Dayton 50, St. Patrick 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken County 39, St. Patrick 34

Harrison County 73, Robertson County 49

Lewis County 53, Greenup County 43

Mason County 68, Fleming County 45

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Fayetteville-Perry 54, Manchester 32

Eastern Brown 74, West Union 41

Peebles 67, Fairfield 60 (OT)

Georgetown 62, Williamsburg 41

