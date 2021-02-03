Lady Saints take step towards more respect

St. Patrick’s Emma Gallenstein puts up a shot in the lane on Wednesday against Pendleton County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

St. Patrick is looking for some more respect in the 10th Region.

They’ve been paying attention to the rankings and if past years are any indicator, it’s a good thing they are.

So come Wednesday night they may have garnered a little more respect with a 48-38 win over Pendleton County, a team one notch ahead of them in the latest 10th Region Media Basketball rankings, Pendleton County at No. 11, the Lady Saints at No. 12.

“We saw them. I’m just glad the girls’ notice that kind of stuff. In the past I’d tell them about it and would have no clue what I’m talking about. Now this group gets it, they care about it and it is a big deal to them,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said. “I don’t want to say we felt disrespected, we lost two 1,000 point scorers, that’s what you expect. We have to go out and prove it and we did that tonight.”

The Lady Saints (4-5) did it by taking care of the ball, committing just nine turnovers while forcing 19 in the contest.They extended their zone out past halfcourt in which Pendleton was never really able to find a rhythm offensively.

“We’ve struggled shooting the ball, I’m not sure what it is, but got to figure something out. We’ve been trying to create offense with our defense, we’ve found a defense that works for our personnel and felt we did a pretty good job with it tonight,” Arn said.

They held Pendleton County (6-4) without a point over the final five minutes of the first quarter to take a 9-4 lead into the second quarter, the Lady Cats committing seven turnovers in the frame.

One key to the Lady Saints keeping their turnovers down was due to their guard play. Caroline McKay played a solid floor game with 13 points and guiding the offense. McKay entered as the leading passer in the region with 6.1 assists per contest, she added three to that total Wednesday.

“Our strength is our guards. Our top four players are guards and that’s including Izzy (Riggs) who can really play any position on the floor. Even off the bench we’re guard oriented and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Arn said. “When people look at that stat and see that she’s averaging that and wonder if we know what we’re doing down here with assists. If you watch Caroline play, she knows how to set people up. She sees the floor and getting more and more confidence. As she goes, the whole team goes. I told her when she was in seventh grade I was going to give her the keys to the car and she needs to drive it and she does.”

The beneficiary in a lot of those assists is Allison Hughes, who finished right at her season average of 21 points per game, staying on the attack from the get-go, igniting the offense early on when they needed a spark.

“Always want to attack the basket and getting the team going. It starts in warmups, having a positive attitude and just being ready for the game. I’ve had games where I’m not there and start off the game slow. Tonight I had the right mindset and played well and aggressive,” Hughes said.

Her 11 first half points helped push the Lady Saints to a 24-17 halftime lead.

Hughes entered the game as the second leading scorer in the 10th Region, playing her fifth year of varsity the game has helped slowed down and it’s showing early on in the season, the junior recently crossing the 1,000 point marker for her career.

“You have the mindset where you know exactly what you’re doing, I’ve played with these girls since seventh grade and just more comfortable on the court with them,” Hughes said.

But Pendleton responded out of the half, a 9-1 run giving them a brief 26-25 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining in the quarter.

That would be the last lead of their night however, the Lady Saints closing on a 8-3 run to take a 33-29 lead into the fourth.

While they couldn’t put Pendleton away from the free throw line, hitting just 11-of-22 attempts on the night, it was Hughes playing the closer role, scoring eight points in the fourth, her five points in a Lady Saints 9-2 run to close out the game for good.

“Allison has worked so hard and that mid-range jumper is there and she’s shooting it better with the three now and they have to respect that. They can’t play under it, people are throwing two and three people at her. You see those double teams, box and one’s and she’s okay with that. She’s starting to figure it out, she still has those games where she has to feel like she has to do too much, the more she let’s the game come to her, the better she is,” Arn said.

Following Hughes and McKay was Izzy Riggs with six points and nine rebounds. St. Patrick returns to action Friday when they play at Bracken County.

Sania Thomas had a double-double for Pendleton County with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Cara Stewart added nine points and nine rebounds. The Lady Cats face Nicholas County on Friday in Falmouth.

LADY SAINTS 48, LADY CATS 38

PENDLETON COUNTY — 4-13-12-9 — 38

SAINT PATRICK — 9-15-9-15 — 48

Pendleton (38) — Thomas 12, Stewart 9, Wright 5, Ashcraft 4, Aulick 3, Verst 3, Manor 2

St. Patrick (48) — Hughes 21, McKay 13, Riggs 6, Roush 3, Gallenstein 2, Arn 2, Klee 1

3-Pointers Made: Pendleton 1, St. Patrick 1

Free Throws: Pendleton 9/16, St. Patrick 11/22

Rebounds: Pendleton 42 (Thomas 11), St. Patrick 35 (Riggs 9)

Turnovers: Pendleton 19, St. Patrick 9

Fouls: Pendleton 20, St. Patrick 17

Records: Pendleton County 6-4, St. Patrick 4-5