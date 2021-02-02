Balance keys Royals win over Raiders

Mason County’s Evan Schumacher goes up for two of his career-high 12 points in Mason County’s 76-57 win over Ryle, Tuesday. Schumacher went five-for-five from the field in the victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Terrell Henry goes up for two of his game-high 24 points in the Royals 76-57 win over Ryle. Henry also added nine rebounds as Mason County improved to 7-3. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Maybe Mason County will be rooting for more snow days in the near future.

With their last two days out of school, the Royals showed no ill effects, hitting 53 percent of their shots and getting a balanced effort in a 76-57 victory over Ryle Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Royals got six players with at least seven points led by Terrell Henry’s 24 and took advantage of an out of rhythm Ryle team playing their first game in two weeks due to COVID.

The big difference makers in the contest came in the first and third quarters, the Royals getting out to solid starts in both frames with runs of 13-2 in the first and 18-5 in the third.

“I thought we got out to solid starts. When shots go in, it makes everything else a lot easier,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “I feel like we got the ball moving a lot better tonight compared to the last two games. We had 17 assists tonight, as a coach you’re excited to see that. Your kids are sharing the basketball, having fun and playing for each other.”

Evan Schumacher didn’t miss a shot, going five-for-five and a career-high 12 points on the evening. His two corner 3-pointers keyed the run in the third, the Royals scoring 24 points and turning a 10-point halftime lead into 20 by the start of the fourth.

“Played well together as a unit. Evan has the ability to shoot it and we keep telling him to let it fly. For him to go five-of-five tonight, we’re hoping that adds another asset to our team. Seeing that he has the ability to shoot it, we’re going to continue to give him the green light as long as he defends and takes care of the basketball. He’s got the freedom to shoot it,” Kirk said.

Ryle showed some fight to start the fourth with a 7-0 run in 1:16 to get within 13, but that’s the closest they’d get the rest of the way as they were unable to get their bearings on the night, shooting 35 percent and committing 14 turnovers.

“When you play an aggressive team like Mason County on the road, you got to bring it for 32 minutes. I thought we played good in spurts. Mason County’s got a really good team attacking the basket, that’s their strength and they got downhill and there’s nothing we could do. We got a really good shot from Mason County tonight,” Raiders coach Keaton Belcher said.

The Raiders were led by Donovan Robinson with 14 points, Tyler Bush going for 13 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Conner Bishop added 11 off the bench. Ryle dropped to 4-3 on the season.

They continue their 39th District matchups this week when they host Bracken County on Wednesday and play at Augusta on Friday.

“In the same week, we’ll play in one of the biggest gyms in Kentucky and on Friday we’ll play in one of the smallest gyms in Kentucky. I joked with Danny Weddle that we were going to stay at the French Quarter Inn this week,” Belcher said. “I think our players enjoyed the atmosphere, the pep band was rocking tonight and besides the score, I think it was a pretty good experience for our kids.”

Mason County improves to 7-3 on the season and will play at Fleming County Friday. The Panthers were able to snap a 21-year losing streak in the rivalry matchup towards the end of last season.

“I think our kids know what happened. They’re excited for the opportunity,” Kirk said. “Anytime you get a rivalry like that, you can scratch out the points per game, wins and losses. We just need to buckle down and play basketball. Our kids will be excited, we’ll make sure we’ll have our guys ready for 32 minutes, roll the ball out and let’s see what happens.”

Adding to Mason County’s balance on the evening was Nate Mitchell with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists, Mason Butler with nine points, his first game action in two weeks, Phillip Bierley with eight points and seven rebounds while AP Perry added seven points with six rebounds and four steals.

ROYALS 76, RAIDERS 57

RYLE — 13-12-14-18 — 57

MASON COUNTY — 20-15-24-17 — 76

Ryle (57) — Robinson 14, Bush 13, Bishop 11, Smith 8, Rogers 7, Colemire 2, Amorello 2

Mason (76) — Henry 24, Mitchell 13, Schumacher 12, Butler 9, Bierley 8, Perry 7, Marshall 3

Field Goals: Ryle 21/60, Mason 32/60

3-Pointers: Ryle 6/24, Mason 8/18

Free Throws: Ryle 9/12, Mason 4/12

Rebounds: Ryle 37 (Bush 8), Mason 35 (Henry 9)

Assists: Ryle 9 (Bush 4), Mason 17 (Mitchell 5)

Turnovers: Ryle 14, Mason 12

Fouls: Ryle 10, Mason 15

Records: Ryle 4-3, Mason County 7-3