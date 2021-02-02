Ohio AP Prep Basketball Polls

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
BOYS
DIVISION I
1, Lakewood St. Edward (10) 11-1 156
2, Cin. Moeller (3) 12-4 145
3, Massillon Jackson (1) 15-1 121
4, Cin. Elder 14-2 108
5, Gahanna Lincoln 12-1 97
6, Mentor (3) 8-0 88
7, Cin. St. Xavier (1) 12-2 87
8, Hilliard Bradley 11-2 44
9, Huber Hts. Wayne 10-2 36
10, Centerville (1) 9-4 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 24. Thomas Worthington 18. Pickerington N. 18. Lima Sr. 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-2 170
2, Lima Shawnee (1) 15-1 141
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 13-0 136
4, Rossford (1) 14-0 112
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 13-0 104
6, Vincent Warren 11-1 80
7, Hamilton Ross 16-2 46
8, Akr. Buchtel 10-2 45
9, Struthers 14-0 43
10, Warrensville Hts. 12-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (11) 16-1 176
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 7-1 130
3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 16-0 116
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-0 116
5, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 79
6, Wheelersburg 15-0 73
7, Fredericktown 15-1 57
8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-2 48
9, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 39
10, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 13-3 32
(tie) Cin. Taft 9-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (7) 15-1 138
2, Columbus Grove (4) 12-1 137
3, Antwerp 14-1 136
4, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 18-0 123
5, Ottoville 14-2 115
6, Cin. College Prep 8-1 67
7, McDonald 14-0 62
8, Richmond Hts. (2) 7-4 47
9, Botkins (1) 15-3 36
10, Tol. Christian 12-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 19-0 170
2, Newark (2) 18-1 132
3, Mason 15-0 129
4, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 103
5, Centerville 14-2 101
6, Bellbrook (1) 16-2 79
7, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-2 74
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13-1 35
9, Dublin Coffman 15-1 34
10, Can. Glenoak 13-3 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (3) 15-1 151
(tie) Napoleon (8) 15-1 151
3, Granville (2) 18-1 114
4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112
5, Lima Bath 17-2 92
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 15-0 83
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 13-3 66
8, Poland Seminary 15-1 47
9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 38
10, Circleville 11-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (14) 16-1 171
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 15-0 129
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 17-0 120
4, Beverly Ft. Frye 15-1 96
5, Willard 15-1 88
6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 84
7, Sardinia Eastern 18-2 65
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18-1 42
9, Cin. Purcell Marian 11-2 31
10, Albany Alexander 16-3 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15) 18-1 169
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 17-1 128
3, Peebles 12-1 112
4, Minster 16-1 107
(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-1 107
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 16-1 89
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 73
8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 59
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-2 55
10, Newark Cath. 10-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.