10th Region Media basketball polls

February 2, 2021 edennison Sports 0

BOYS

(*first place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark — 304 (19)

2. Montgomery County — 283

3. Robertson County — 259

4. Mason County — 240

5. Scott — 227

6. Campbell County — 217

7. Bishop Brossart — 184

8. Bourbon County — 166

9. Harrison County — 158

10. Augusta — 122

11. Calvary Christian — 121

12. Bracken County — 100

13. Pendleton County — 82

14. Paris — 51

15. Nicholas County — 49

16. St. Patrick — 19

GIRLS

(*first place votes in parentheses)

1. Bishop Brossart — 231 (11)

2. Scott — 214 (5)

3. Paris — 212

4. George Rogers Clark — 204

5. Montgomery County — 173

6. Mason County — 153

7. Campbell County — 148

8. Bourbon County — 135

9. Harrison County — 101

10. Nicholas County — 97

11. Pendleton County — 88

12. St. Patrick — 53

13. Augusta — 49

14. Robertson County — 43

15. Bracken County — 19

(*compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs)

