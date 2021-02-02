NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Poll

February 2, 2021

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (26) 16-0 746 1

2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4

3. UConn 11-1 648 3

4. NC State 11-1 646 2

5. UCLA 10-2 642 5

6. Stanford 15-2 597 6

7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8

8. Baylor 12-2 535 9

9. Arizona 11-2 488 10

10. Maryland 12-2 478 7

11. Ohio St. 10-1 462 14

12. Oregon 11-3 412 11

13. Michigan 10-1 388 12

14. South Florida 10-1 340 13

15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15

16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19

17. Indiana 10-4 257 16

18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20

19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18

20. DePaul 9-4 160 17

21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24

22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23

23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25

24. Mississippi St. 8-5 85 21

25. Georgia 13-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa St. 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.

