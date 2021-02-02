Kentucky Prep AP Basketball Polls

MASON COUNTY 80, LEWIS COUNTY 59 (BOYS)

Terrell Henry exploded for a career-high 36 points as the Royals came away with a 80-59 victory in Vanceburg Saturday night.

The Royals (6-3) scored 51 second half points and shot 86 percent from the free throw line. Henry hit 16 of his 17 attempts from the charity stripe ,Nate Mitchell added 14 points and Phillip Bierley tallied 12 points with eight rebounds.

Mason County faces Ryle at home on Tuesday while Lewis County (4-5) hosts Fleming County on Tuesday.

BRACKEN COUNTY 67, DAYTON 52 (BOYS)

Cayden Reed had 25 points to go with 10 steals as the Polar Bears won their second straight game.

Reed’s older brother Blake added 22 points Saturday afternoon at Dayton.

The Polar Bears (4-7) trailed by three at half but turned that into a three-point advantage after three. They head to Mt. Sterling on Monday to face Montgomery County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY 88, BUCKHORN 74 (BOYS)

The Black Devils had four players in double figures winning their second straight game in two days over Buckhorn.

Justin Becker went for 31 points and 11 rebounds, combining for 61 points and 28 rebounds in the two matchups. Brandon Dice put up 20 points with seven assists and four steals, Sebastian Dixon throwing in 13, Tanner Horn also adding 13 to go with seven rebounds.

Robertson County improved to 6-1 and hosts St. Patrick Wednesday.

PIKEVILLE 54, MASON COUNTY 31 (GIRLS)

The Lady Royals shot 20 percent in a 23-point loss to Pikeville on Saturday at The Fieldhouse.

Pikeville knocked down 10 3-pointers and the Lady Royals couldn’t convert from the free throw line, going 6-of-14 in the loss.

Nariyah Harrison led the Lady Royals with nine points and 13 rebounds, Hannah Adkins adding six points as they dropped to 5-2. Pikeville improved to 7-4 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mason County gets another tough test Monday when they host Paris.

LLOYD MEMORIAL 61, ST. PATRICK 52 (GIRLS)

Despite getting three players in double figures and hitting 71 percent from the free throw line, the Lady Saints couldn’t get past Lloyd Memorial on Saturday.

Makenna Roush led St. Patrick with 18 points, Allison Hughes posting a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Caroline McKay added 12 points, the Lady Saints dropping to 3-5 on the year.

EASTERN BROWN 44, NORTH ADAMS 37 (GIRLS)

The Lady Warriors jumped back into the top spot in the SHAC D-1 girls’ standings with a seven-point victory over North Adams Saturday evening.

Improving to 18-2, the Lady Warriors are now 9-2 in the SHAC, tied with North Adams (13-2, 9-2) as each team has two games left in the conference. Eastern’s path to win those two games comes easier than the Lady Greendevils, the Lady Warriors with Whiteoak and West Union on the schedule, North Adams still having Peebles and Ripley on the docket.

Rylee Leonard led Eastern with 12 points, Mackenzie Gloff adding 10. Emma Brown chipped in eight, Bailey Dotson and Emma Prine chipping in seven points apiece.

WEST UNION 51, RIPLEY 37 (GIRLS)

The Lady Dragons got their second win of the season with a 14-point victory over Ripley on Saturday.

Alexa Rowe had a team-high 17 points, Payton Stapleton with 14 points and Molly Purcell adding 10 points.

Riley Finn led Ripley with 22 points, Hannah Morgan adding eight.