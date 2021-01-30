Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 30
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State
1 p.m.
CBS — Providence at Georgetown
NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth
2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State
ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Pepperdine
ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State
8:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Utah
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
10 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg
RODEO
12 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
10 p.m.
ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
Sunday, January 31
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State
3:30 p.m.
FOX — St. John’s at Marquette
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Tulane
1 p.m.
FOX — Connecticut at DePaul
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Indiana
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hula Bowl: Kai vs. AINA, Honolulu
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Maryland
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Denver
7 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration
ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Detroit
8 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Minnesota
RODEO
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
SAILING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta
7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla. (taped)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.