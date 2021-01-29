Cardinals proving to be the class of the 10th with rout over Mason

Mason County’s Phillip Bierley retrieves a pass in transition, Friday, in Winchester. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

WINCHESTER – What was a highly anticipated matchup between two traditional rivals and programs turned into a one-sided affair when Mason County took on George Rogers Clark Friday night.

The Cardinals attacked the glass all night long, shot 58 percent and led by as much as 31 and ran away with a 83-55 victory in Winchester.

With their leading scorer in Jerone Morton out with an injury for the foreseeable future due to an injury, the Cardinals didn’t skip a beat with 10 different players entering the scoring column and outrebounding the Royals 35-22 on the evening. Morton came in averaging 24.5 points per game, the Cardinals getting a collection of players to help fill his void in their first game without him.

“We’re having to adjust to a few more things obviously without Jerone, but I thought our guys responded really well, they shared the basketball and our guys made plays. I’m tickled to death for our guys,” Cardinals coach Josh Cook said.

Meanwhile, Mason County couldn’t get much going offensively, hitting just 39 percent of their shots and committing 17 turnovers.

“Ball was very stagnant, stuck to our hands and we didn’t rotate it,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “The early foul trouble didn’t do us any justice.”

The Royals were without a couple key members in the backcourt, starter Mason Butler and Braylon Hamilton out for the contest. AP Perry picking up four first half fouls, Nate Mitchell three didn’t help the cause.

“The rotation is limited right now. Some of our guys just back from quarantine two days ago. It’s tough right now, but we got smacked in the face tonight. We’ll use it like a lesson in the classroom, this is an early test that we failed and we’ll continue to get better and improve when the final exam comes,” Kirk said.

The Cardinals took advantage, jumping out to a 18-8 end of first quarter lead before taking a 35-24 lead into the half.

The Royals looked poised to get back in it with the first four points out of the half, but the Cardinals answered with a 15-4 run from there to essentially put the game out of reach with a 50-32 advantage.

“They can score in a hurry and we didn’t adjust defensively with as much foul trouble as we were in,” Kirk said. “Thought they did a good job of limiting in what we can do in transition. It was just overall tough night, we just need to move forward and not look back. We have about 24 hours to respond, fix it and correct it.”

Runs have been Clark County’s bread and butter in their 9-0 start to the season, Coach Cook pointing to that in what has them clicking early on.

“That’s kind of how we play. We look for two big runs each game. Two big ones where it goes to our favor and the rest of the way we got to be solid. Anytime we can get on a run, play good D and guard the basketball, I like our chances in transition,” Cook said.

The Royals were led on the evening by Terrell Henry with 21 points, Nate Mitchell adding 15. The two combined for 20 of the Royals 24 first half points. The Royals look to regroup Saturday night when they head to Vanceburg to take on Lewis County at the middle school.

Jared Wellman led the Cardinals with 23 points and eight rebounds. Aden Slone with 17 points and dishing out five dimes. Trent Edwards and Reed Johnson added to the Cardinals’ scorers in double figures, scoring 10 points each.

GRC looks to improve to 10-0 when they play at East Jessamine on Tuesday. The Cardinals entered the season as favorites to repeat in the 10th Region and early on they haven’t disappointed, currently ranked top 10 in the state.

“For everything we’ve all been through and just the opportunity to go out and play, we’re going to compete. This could be gone at any point, just have to take advantage of the opportunity and go compete,” Cook said.

CARDINALS 83, ROYALS 55

MASON COUNTY – 8-16-14-17 — 55

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK – 18-17-25-23 — 83

Mason (55) – Henry 21, Mitchell 15, Perry 8, Bierley 4, Owens 3, McClanahan 2, Walker 2

GRC (83) – Wellman 23, Slone 17, Edwards 10, Johnson 10, Hernandez 8, Smothers 5, Mundy-Lloyd 4, Morton 2, Gibson 2, Hampton 2

Field Goals: Mason 19/48, GRC 33/58

3-Pointers: Mason 2/11, GRC 6/20

Free Throws: Mason 11/15, GRC 15/21

Rebounds: Mason 22 (Henry and Bierley 5), GRC 35 (Wellman 8)

Assists: Mason 4 (Mitchell 3), GRC 8 (Slone 5)

Turnovers: Mason 17, GRC 11

Fouls: Mason 16, GRC 16

Records: Mason County 5-3, GRC 9-0