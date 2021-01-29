Local Results

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bracken County 59, Pendleton County 49

Robertson County 88, Buckhorn 68

Harrison County 88, Fleming County 53

George Rogers Clark 83, Mason County 55

Fairview 55, St. Patrick 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Rogers Clark 55, Mason County 41

Robertson County at Nicholas County, PPD

Rose Hill Christian 68, Augusta 46

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown 88, Manchester 34

Lynchburg-Clay at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles 57, Fairfield 54

