Indoor track and field season to start Feb. 13

It will look different, much like everything has in the past year or so, but Mason County indoor track and field coach Mark Kachler confirmed on Thursday their will be an indoor season this winter.

The Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex will host three meets in February on Saturday’s starting on the 13th. They will be heavily restricted with only five other teams allowed to compete per meet.

“It will be a weird one, but what’s new,” Kachler said.

The meets at Mason County will be limited with just two athletes per school for each event (except for the 55-meter and 400-meter dash, which will allow four), no spectators allowed and four coaches max per team. The meets will be a big drop off from normal Saturday’s in February when some weekends had 20-plus schools attending meets from all over the state. That not only takes a hit to the meets, but the local economy as well with hundreds of less people attending the meets and going to restaurants, gas stations and stores.

“Picking the five to come came down to a business decision. I went through the last four years worth of meets and found the 15 schools that attended most frequently. The top five got to pick their day they wanted to come and once they picked the 10 other schools got the opportunity to take what was left,” Kachler said.

The state indoor meet will then follow on March 6 for Class AA and AAA at the brand new Norton Sports Health and Learning Complex in Louisville. The $52 million project is expected to open in February and be ready for the state meet, with the Class A meet following the next week on March 13.

Typically the indoor track season starts the last weekend in January at University of Kentucky’s Nutter Fieldhouse, but that was canceled due to COVID. Kachler said they could have hosted four meets in February, but chose to do three and what is normally a very profitable weekend for the program, he hopes to break even in the meets they host.

“We raised entry fees with hopes to break even,” Kachler said. “There’s no gate, no concessions and the overhead costs remain the same. Things will be very different, but at least it’s a season for these kids and they get to compete.”

To put things in perspective of a meet, Kachler said normally 40-50 girls run in the 1,600 meter event, this season will only be 12 in the event.

The COVID pandemic hasn’t limited Mason County’s team, Kachler saying participation numbers are higher than in recent years. A look at the Royals team will come closer to the season. Bracken County will also be participating in one of the meets in February.