Throwback Thursday

January 28, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of the 1985-86 Mason County Lady Royals. Pictured in back row, left to right: Sheila Bess manager, Marcie Kelley Viox, Lareina Bierley, Lavern Bluford, Mindy Sharp Powell, Corrine Phillips, Debbie Bluford, Rochelle Castle, and Coach Robert ‘Bob’ Hutchison ‘Hutch’. Front row, left to right: Lynn Jackson, Jackie Whaley, Angie Garrett, Shannon Litton, Nickie Huber and Lisa Moran. Lisa Doyle was on this team and is absent from the photo. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of the 1985-86 Mason County Lady Royals. Pictured in back row, left to right: Sheila Bess manager, Marcie Kelley Viox, Lareina Bierley, Lavern Bluford, Mindy Sharp Powell, Corrine Phillips, Debbie Bluford, Rochelle Castle, and Coach Robert ‘Bob’ Hutchison ‘Hutch’. Front row, left to right: Lynn Jackson, Jackie Whaley, Angie Garrett, Shannon Litton, Nickie Huber and Lisa Moran. Lisa Doyle was on this team and is absent from the photo. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of the 1985-86 Mason County Lady Royals. Pictured in back row, left to right: Sheila Bess manager, Marcie Kelley Viox, Lareina Bierley, Lavern Bluford, Mindy Sharp Powell, Corrine Phillips, Debbie Bluford, Rochelle Castle, and Coach Robert ‘Bob’ Hutchison ‘Hutch’. Front row, left to right: Lynn Jackson, Jackie Whaley, Angie Garrett, Shannon Litton, Nickie Huber and Lisa Moran. Lisa Doyle was on this team and is absent from the photo. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes